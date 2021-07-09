Forest Service officials are urging the public to abide by new fire restrictions as wildfire activity in southwest and central Montana picks up.
Crews on Friday responded to multiple new starts in the Helena-Lewis and Clark and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests outside of White Sulphur Springs and Dillon.
Meanwhile, fires that started in the Custer Gallatin National Forest outside of Bozeman around the Fourth of July have been called out or are under control.
Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said crews have fully contained the Wheeler Mountain fire in the mountains around Gallatin Gateway, though it has not yet been called out.
Mop-up operations on Friday were nearly complete, and a Type 6 engine was patrolling the fire area daily to make sure it stays under control, she said.
The Wheeler Mountain fire started in the Big Bear Creek area about 7 miles southeast of Gallatin Gateway due to a lightning strike. It was first reported on the evening of July 4. The wildfire burned through about an acre of timber and brush in steep terrain before crews took control of it.
Another fire that started near the Bozeman area around the Fourth of July has been put out, according to Leuschen-Lonergan.
The lightning-caused Blacktail fire was first reported on July 5. It burned through less than an acre near Blacktail Peak at the northern end of the Bridger Mountains. Officials called it out on Thursday.
In the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the Goose fire on Friday continued to burn through timber in the Gravelly Mountains near Hidden Lake. It started in Madison County south of Cameron after a thunderstorm dropped lightning around the area last week.
The Goose fire had reached 30 acres by Friday morning, according to a social media post from the national forest. Two Type 1 crews, one Type 2 crew, an Initial Attack crew, a Type 3 crew and a Type 6 crew — a total of 93 people — were working on it.
By Friday morning, crews had fully contained the Canyon Mountain fire at an approximate quarter acre 15 miles north of Dillon, according to the Forest Service.
Crews and helicopters from the Forest Service, Beaverhead County and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation all participated in the response. The cause was still under investigation on Friday.
Three additional fires were actively burning at the northern end of Beaverhead County in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Friday, according to officials.
By Friday morning, the Meadow Creek fire burned a quarter acre, the Alder Creek burned 4 acres and Trail Creek fires had burned through 4 acres, the Forest Service reported.
The Meadow Creek and Trail Creek fires were determined to have started from natural causes, and the Trail Creek fire’s cause was still under investigation on Friday, according to DNRC.
Further east in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, fire managers were treating three wildfires burning in the Little Belt and Dry Mountains north of White Sulphur Springs as a complex on Friday.
The Ellis, Balsinger and Iron Mines fires started on Thursday afternoon. By Friday, they had burned through 110 acres, 50 acres and less than an acre, respectively, said Chiara Cipriano, a spokesperson for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Because of the Balsinger fire, pre-evacuation orders were in place for the west side of the Belt Park subdivision to U.S. Highway 89 and all of the Deer Creek Estates subdivision.
“We’re encouraging folks to avoid the area,” Cipriano said.
Due to high fire danger, stage 1 fire restrictions have been or are set to be enacted on Forest Service lands across southwest and central Montana.
The restrictions were set to go into effect forest-wide on Friday at midnight in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
At the same time, they were set to go into effect nearly forest-wide in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, with a few areas excluded, according to Cipriano.
Building campfires outside of designated fire rings in developed campsites is prohibited across the Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Campfires are entirely prohibited in the Sioux, Beartooth and Ashland ranger districts.
Leuschen-Longeran urged anyone who builds a campfire to make sure it is put out completely before they leave. That means pouring water on it, stirring it and checking to make sure it is cold to the touch.
“There have been warm fires found on patrol,” she said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.