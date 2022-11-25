Holland Lake Lodge
The proposed expansion, now sent back to the drawing board, would increase capacity at Holland Lake Lodge from 50 guests per night to 156 per night.

 Alex Sakariassen/MTFP

A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.

In a Nov. 21 letter to the developer, POWDR of Park City, Utah, the Forest Service stated that there were inaccuracies with its Master Development Plan. The letter, first reported by Montana Public Radio, has not been released to the public, but among the issues that had been pointed out by a grassroots group organized against the development, Save Holland Lake, was that the proposal would double the size of the lodge, even though the Forest Service permit allows it to take up only 10.53 acres.

Tami Mackenzie, the spokesperson for the Flathead National Forest, likened the agency’s decision to a “reset” more than a rejection.


