The Forest Service announced Monday they will begin work next week improving two popular roads that access the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Construction on the East Fork of Hyalite Road starts Sept. 6, and Jackson Creek Road work starts Sept. 12.

The work involves “significant road improvements,” according to a Forest Service press release.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.