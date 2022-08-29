The Forest Service announced Monday they will begin work next week improving two popular roads that access the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Construction on the East Fork of Hyalite Road starts Sept. 6, and Jackson Creek Road work starts Sept. 12.
The work involves “significant road improvements,” according to a Forest Service press release.
For Hyalite, workers will pave the road from the Y to Palisade Falls. The East Fork Hyalite Road work includes road realignment and improving culverts and drainage.
For Jackson Creek Road, the work will add road surfacing material, and improve turnouts, culverts and drainage.
“The improvements with both projects are exciting and we are happy to see work get started on the ground,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger.
Throughout the fall, forest users can expect construction delays up to 30 minutes or longer during culvert installations. They can also expect to see trucks hauling gravel on the roads, narrow detours and slow, bumpy conditions related to the construction work.
“Although there will be delays and short-term impacts on access, these projects will ultimately provide for better user experience and minimize impacts to resources,” Lewellen said in the press release.
The work will also impact a handful of trail heads including Palisade Falls, Emerald Lake, and Jackson Creek trailheads. The Forest Service encouraged recreationists to visit other trailheads in the area instead to avoid delays.
The Jackson Creek project is funded with money from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act. Work on Hyalite is the continuation of a multi-year project — it will continue into the fall as conditions allow, and then will resume next summer in 2023.
