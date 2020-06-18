The Custer Gallatin National Forest wants to make shooting bans permanent on two small sections of public land north of Gardiner in response to residents’ concerns about safety during bison hunts.
The closed areas would encompass 18 acres of land along Old Yellowstone Trail Road in an area called Beattie Gulch, and five acres along the east side of the Yellowstone River between an airstrip and the McConnell fishing access site. The Forest Service is taking public comment on the proposal from June 24 to Aug. 22.
The U.S. Forest Service has issued temporary bans on discharging firearms at those spots for five consecutive years. The bans have occurred during winter months, when bison hunting occurs.
The bans have been put in place because the Forest Service deemed these 23 acres are too close to State Highway 89, the Gardiner Airport, Old Yellowstone Trail and private residences to justify the use of firearms. According to a notice from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, hunters’ proximity to these areas “makes it difficult, if not impossible to safely shoot a firearm of the caliber needed to harvest a bison or other big game animal.”
Between November and May, hunters line up along Beattie Gulch and wait for bison to migrate out of Yellowstone National Park and onto the Forest Service land there, where the animals can easily be shot.
Hunters authorized to shoot bison in the area are either licensed by the state or are tribal members exercising treaty rights to hunt on federal lands. The hunts help officials manage bison populations in Yellowstone, according to a notice from the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
A group of Gardiner neighbors led by Bonnie Lynn, who owns land near the popular hunting zone, sued the National Park Service and the Forest Service in October. The suit alleges the agencies didn’t properly consider how concentrated hunting might put nearby residents and visitors at risk.
“Sooner or later, the government-sanctioned, bison hunt is going to kill someone,” the complaint said.
Mike Thom, Gardiner District Ranger, said federal law requires the Forest Service to issue a 60-day public comment period before implementing a permanent shooting closure.
He said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and tribal partners support the area’s existing regulations, and the proposed closure would just solidify these rules and give the public an opportunity to weigh in.
“The Forest Service has been working closely with Park County, the state of Montana, and our local and tribal partners to address the human safety concerns resulting from shooting during the hunt,” Thom said in a news release announcing the proposal. “We have heard from community members, area residents, state and tribal hunters, and the sheriff’s office about ongoing safety concerns and are beginning the process to address these issues in a more permanent fashion.”
Morgan Jacobsen, an FWP spokesman, said FWP generally supports the proposal, and the temporary closures seemed to be working well.
“Human safety is always of the utmost importance,” Jacobsen said.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.