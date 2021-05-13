A draft decision on a plan to manage livestock grazing at the eastern edge of Paradise Valley authorizes grazing on four allotments but rejects grazing on the two allotments that overlap with the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest published a final environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact and draft decision notice on the East Paradise Range Allotment Management Plan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Work to determine whether and how the agency should permit grazing in six separate zones encompassing approximately 29,000 acres southeast of Livingston began in 2013. Since then, more than 23,000 people have commented on the proposal, according to officials.
Wednesday’s notice prompted a 45-day objection period. People who previously submitted “timely, specific written comments” on the proposed project can file objections to components of the draft decision.
Officials plan to start the project after a final decision is reached, which will likely be in late summer or early fall.
Three of the six allotments that the Forest Service identified are actively being grazed by livestock. They are the 697-acre Elbow Creek, 771-acre Pine Creek and 4,313-acre Sixmile North allotments.
The other three allotments — the 5,424-acre Suce Creek, 2,906-acre Mill Creek and 960-acre Sixmile South allotments — have all been vacant for more a decade, according to officials.
Alex Sienkiewicz, Yellowstone district ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, wrote in the plan’s draft decision notice that livestock grazing will be prohibited entirely on the Suce Creek and Sixmile South allotments.
Grazing will be managed at the other four allotments under an “adaptive management framework.” The strategy provides the Forest Service with greater flexibility on methods for administering grazing permits, according to the environmental assessment.
The draft decision includes guidelines for limiting impacts on upland and riparian vegetation. It also identifies areas where cattle guards and fencing should be installed and allotments where noxious weed treatment should be prioritized.
The Yellowstone Ranger District plans to permit grazing on the Mill Creek allotment after noxious weeds have been removed. Plans are to create a two-pasture rotation system on the Pine Creek allotment. Officials plan to keep the Pine Creek campground fenced.
Use of the allotments can occur from June 1 to Oct. 15, though the exact start and end dates could vary depending on range conditions, according to the Forest Service. Some boundaries, including those around the Sixmile North allotment, were adjusted.
Sienkiewicz wrote that he decided to bar grazing on the Suce Creek allotment largely because of new management challenges brought about by rapidly increasing visitation. More people are recreating in the area, leading to public access disputes, trail conflicts and travel restrictions.
“Stocking this allotment after twenty years of vacancy would add a significant workload and create additional management challenges for a marginal return,” Sienkiewicz wrote.
Sienkiewicz also decided to ban grazing on the Sixmile South allotment, but it was for an different reason, according to the draft decision notice.
In 2013, the Emigrant Fire burned through approximately 40% of the allotment. A year later, high levels of sediment and debris carried by heavy rain entered the Sixmile Creek drainage.
“Although the stream systems within the Sixmile South allotment have begun recovering from the fire and stream flooding events, I do not think they have recovered to (the) extent that we can adequately balance livestock grazing with landscape recovery,” Sienkiewicz wrote.
Comments on the proposal have largely centered around livestock grazing in wilderness, reintroduction of livestock in vacant allotments and impacts on grizzly bears, bison and elk, according to the Forest Service.
“The interdisciplinary team and deciding official carefully considered all feedback while balancing the land uses and natural resource values within the forest service mission,” agency officials wrote.
