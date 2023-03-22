Let the news come to you

Officials are advancing an approximately 16,500-acre timber project south of West Yellowstone, near the western boundary of Yellowstone National Park, that calls for scattered clear-cuts, forest thinning and other fuels treatments.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest released an environmental assessment and draft decision for the South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment project last week, opening a 45 day objection period for people who previously commented on the proposal.

If the agency’s plans are approved, the U.S. Forest Service could at maximum clear 5,551 acres of forest, thin 6,593 acres of merchantable trees, thin 2,514 acres of trees with limited commercial value and conduct 1,804 acres of additional fuels treatments across a 40,000-acre chunk of land.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

