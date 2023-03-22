Officials are advancing an approximately 16,500-acre timber project south of West Yellowstone, near the western boundary of Yellowstone National Park, that calls for scattered clear-cuts, forest thinning and other fuels treatments.
If the agency’s plans are approved, the U.S. Forest Service could at maximum clear 5,551 acres of forest, thin 6,593 acres of merchantable trees, thin 2,514 acres of trees with limited commercial value and conduct 1,804 acres of additional fuels treatments across a 40,000-acre chunk of land.
The work would occur in Gallatin County near West Yellowstone, throughout the landscape that extends south from U.S. Highway 20, east and north from the Montana-Idaho border and west from the Yellowstone National Park boundary.
Scattered clearcuts would occur within forest that is dominated by lodgepole pine, and the Forest Service expects those harvests, combined with the commercial thinning, will produce 83 million board feet of saw-timber.
In conjunction with the major treatments, the agency would like to thin 1,048 acres of small-diameter trees, burn 594 acres and enhance aspen growth on 162 acres. To assist with the logging, the project calls for the construction of about 57 miles of temporary roads.
Lodgepole pine stands on the South Plateau are susceptible to insect and disease outbreaks, and officials hope that removing a portion of the fuels will improve forest resilience and minimize the dangers associated with stand-replacing, high-severity wildfires, documents say.
“Mountain pine beetles often girdle and kill trees; large scale outbreaks result in high levels of host tree death,” the federal agency wrote, adding that staff calculated a 93% probability that a severe pine beetle outbreak will occur within the South Plateau area.
Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, plans to file an objection to the project on behalf of his group. He noted that the Forest Service seeks to log trees right along Yellowstone’s border on the continental divide, within prime grizzly bear habitat.
Grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and in 2020 the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that in the long term, Yellowstone-area grizzlies need to connect with bears from other isolated populations to persist.
Dense forest cover on the South Plateau also provides habitat to support federally protected Canada lynx, and while the agency plans to avoid cutting down threatened whitebark pine, Garrity worries about how adjacent logging could impact the tree species.
The Forest Service wrote in planning documents that in the short term, the logging could adversely impact a portion of lynx foraging habitat, but over time, all the treatments will encourage growth within the understory, providing the species with new habitat.
Once the work wraps up, the Forest Service would decommission all logging roads. The agency would also like to alter administrative and public access designations along several national forest system roads.
One change calls for the decommissioning of a 2.6-mile section of the now-public South Fork Madison Road. Officials hope the closure will improve water quality and secure habitat for grizzly bears and other wildlife.
Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said that after the project’s objection period ends on May 1, the agency will work through the filings, talk with the people and groups behind them and issue a final decision, likely in July or August.
The South Plateau project ties into previous work that crews have conducted around the Hebgen flats, where dense stands of trees — largely of the same size and age class — heighten the potential for a fire in the wildland urban interface to get into the canopy, Daley said.
When it comes to stand-replacing wildfires that threaten people, the risks are very real in the area around West Yellowstone, and “there are thousands and thousands of visitors in that community and the surrounding area in the summer,” she said.
A coalition of conservation groups, including Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Native Ecosystems Council, were among the objectors. They argued the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act.
As proposed, Garrity believes the project still violates the National Environmental Policy Act. It operates under a “condition based management” approach that lacks site-specific information about where roads and logging would occur, he said.
Garrity pointed to an American Bar Association memo, which notes that the management approach allows the agency to withhold information about “unit location, timing, roadbuilding, harvesting methods, and site-specific environmental impacts,” at the time when environmental review occurs.
In planning documents, the Forest Service wrote that the South Plateau project would be carried out over a period lasting up to 15 years, and a map in the environmental assessment shows where the different management activities will occur.
The area consists of a relatively homogenous lodgepole pine forest, and a condition-based management approach will give staff more flexibility to respond to shifting conditions throughout the lifespan of the project, according to the documents.
