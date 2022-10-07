Let the news come to you

Officials are resuming efforts to plan out an approximately 16,500-acre timber project that would take place south of West Yellowstone, just outside the western border of Yellowstone National Park.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest announced on Wednesday that it has revised its draft environmental assessment for the South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment Project, and a 30-day comment period is open until Nov. 5.

If it’s approved, crews would conduct an estimated 5,551 acres of scattered clear-cuts, 6,593 acres of commercial thinning, 2,514 acres of non-commercial thinning and 1,804 acres of additional fuels treatments in the project area.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

