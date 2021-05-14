Forest Service plans to log near West Yellowstone are on hold while the agency finalizes its land management plan for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The national forest is withdrawing a draft decision on the timber project because of delays during consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, officials announced on Friday.
The withdrawal canceled the objection process for the South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment project, which calls for up to 16,000 acres of treatments over a 40,000-acre area that stretches south from U.S. Highway 20 and west from the boundary of Yellowstone National Park.
Officials plan to conduct another round of analysis and gather more public input under new direction from a revised forest plan, which will likely be finalized in September, according to Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
When the revised environmental assessment is available, people who have submitted objections to the project will need to re-submit those concerns, Daley said. Still, comments and objections that the agency received on Friday or prior will be considered throughout the new process.
Back in February, the Custer Gallatin National Forest gave preliminary approval to the project.
The project called for up to 9,000 acres of forest thinning, up to 5,600 acres of scattered clear cuts and 600 acres of prescribed burns in the project area, among other treatments.
Agency plans were to close Forest Road 478 along the South Fork of the Madison River to the public and open Forest Road 1704 to maintain access. The plans also called for up to 57 miles of new temporary roads.
The release of the draft decision prompted a 45-day objection period. That meant people who submitted comments on the project could file objections to specific components of the work. The objection period was re-initiated March 9.
The Forest Service announced Friday it would be canceling the project’s objection period because of delays in the completion of a biological opinion with the Fish and Wildlife Service. The federal wildlife agency faces workload and staffing capacity issues, officials wrote.
Officials plan to revise the environmental assessment for the south plateau project, adjusting it so it complies with the new forest plan. There will be new opportunities for public input, according to Daley.
“We are disappointed that we are not able to move forward with the objection process and final decision at this time,” said Jason Brey, Hebgen Lake district ranger, in a news release. “This project continues being a priority for the Forest and we look forward to revising the EA and incorporating new direction that will be found in the Revised Forest Plan.”
The south plateau project is part of a larger effort by the Forest Service to reduce wildfire fuels, promote forest resiliency to insects and disease and promote ecosystem health throughout the Hebgen Lake Ranger District.
Officials want to “improve conifer vigor and resiliency to disturbance including drought, insects and disease infestation, and wildfire, while contributing to sustainable timber production,” they wrote.
They anticipate “proposed activities would reduce hazardous fuels to increase fire suppression effectiveness and reduce risk to the public and first responders.”
Opponents have argued the work would destroy wildlife habitat and remove valuable trees that store carbon, which is important for fighting climate change.
Some environmental groups have claimed that the project documents fail to disclose exactly where and when roads will be built and forest will be cleared. Not disclosing these site-specific details violates federal law, they've said.
The Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council challenged the south plateau project in April by filing an objection. The groups received a Forest Service response to the objection this week, according to documents.
The groups cheered the withdrawal in a news release Friday.
“This was another one of the Forest Service’s ‘leap first, look later’ projects where the agency asks for a blank check to figure out later where they’ll do all the clearcutting and bulldozing,” said Adam Rissien, a rewilding advocate at WildEarth Guardians, in a news release.
“Logging forests under the guise of reducing wildfires is not protecting homes or improving wildlife habitat, it’s just a timber sale. If the Forest Service tries to revive this scheme to clearcut native forests and bulldoze new roads in critical wildlife habitat just outside of Yellowstone, we’ll continue standing against it,” Rissien said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.