The person accused of starting a wildfire near Big Sky last fall was charged with “causing timber, trees, slash, brush or grass to burn except as authorized by a permit” and paid $330 in collateral, according to information obtained by the Chronicle on Thursday.
Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said a special agent with Forest Service law enforcement who investigated the cause of the Porcupine wildfire recently shared the details on the individual’s charge and fine with him.
Lewellen didn’t have further details to share about the charges, fine and the identity of the individual charged, as the information he’d received came from a separate law enforcement unit of the Forest Service, he said.
Federal officials announced last week that target shooting, not prescribed burning, sparked the Porcupine Wildfire east of Big Sky in November. The determination came from an investigation into the wildfire’s cause by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations.
On Nov. 5, reports that a wildfire had started about a mile south of the junction of U.S. Highway 191 and state Highway 64 surfaced early in the afternoon, according to the Forest Service. The fire quickly tore through timber and grass on the eastern side of the Gallatin River.
Firefighters with the Big Sky Fire Department, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Yellowstone Club and the Custer Gallatin National Forest all responded to the fire.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued pre-evacuation notices to homes on the east side of the Gallatin River, but there were no evacuation orders.
With the aid of a winter storm, crews fully contained the wildfire a few days later. It scorched 680 acres of National Forest and land owned by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. It did not damage any structures.
Forest Service officials initially thought that a stray ember from nearby prescribed burning caused the wildfire, but that theory changed after investigators analyzed conditions further. They requested a separate investigation into the cause.
At around the time that the wildfire started, crews with the Custer Gallatin National Forest were burning an area nearby to rejuvenate aspen. Workers conducting the burn called for more resources immediately after they learned about the wildfire, according to the Forest Service. The prescribed fire was quickly snuffed out.
Law enforcement spent multiple months investigating the incident and talking to witnesses who’d reported information on the wildfire, officials wrote. Some witnesses said they’d heard gunshots coming from the area of the start.
Ultimately, investigators tracked down the person they believe was responsible for the gun fire, the Forest Service wrote.
The individual said that they saw flames behind their target after shooting. They tried to put the fire out, but weren’t able to due to the wind, according to officials.
“We appreciate everyone who worked with law enforcement to bring this investigation to a conclusion,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger, in a news release last week. “I also appreciate the community’s patience as we processed a challenging investigation.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.