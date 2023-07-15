Several Forest Service Roads in the Bozeman Ranger District are undergoing repairs or closures this July, the Forest Service said in a press release on Thursday.
Maintenance is required on the Storm Castle Roads, Jackson Creek Road, and East Fork Hyalite Road this summer, meaning the public may encounter delays or closures on those roads, the release said.
The upper section of Storm Castle Road near Timber Butte is damaged and won’t open for the season on July 16 as scheduled.
The delayed opening is due to a large washout on the road, the Forest Service release said. Staff are working to repair the road section as quickly as possible but have not set a new opening date. In the meantime, the public can continue parking at the gate around 7.5 miles up the Storm Castle road.
Jackson Creek Road in the Bangtails will be fully closed to all traffic next Monday and Tuesday, July 17 and 18, while traffic crews install new culverts.
After those dates, the road will be open but the public should expect encounters with construction equipment and activity and plan for short delays.
The Jackson Creek Road project is a multi-year effort being funded by the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020 by the Great American Outdoors Act.
Overall, the work will add improved surfacing, drainage and pull-outs along the first four miles of road up to the trailhead.
In the Hyalite area, major road construction is continuing this summer on the East Fork Hyalite Road in upper Hyalite Canyon.
That work includes widening and paving the road from the Chisolm Y to the Palisade Falls trailhead and adding new drainage.
The work picked up again in June, and the road is closed Monday through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. so crews can do the repairs. Impacted trailheads include Palisade Falls and Emerald Lake, and the closure is expected to last through September.
The maintenance in Hyalite is also a multi-year project funded by federal money from the Federal Lands Transportation Program.
“We thank the public for their cooperation and patience while we perform important and necessary road maintenance,” said Bozeman District Ranger, Corey Lewellen, in the press release. “We realize that these projects temporarily impact access. However, the long-term benefits will ultimately provide for better user experience and minimize impacts to resources.”
People can call the Bozeman Ranger District office at 522-2520 for more information and updates.
