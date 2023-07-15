Let the news come to you

Several Forest Service Roads in the Bozeman Ranger District are undergoing repairs or closures this July, the Forest Service said in a press release on Thursday.

Maintenance is required on the Storm Castle Roads, Jackson Creek Road, and East Fork Hyalite Road this summer, meaning the public may encounter delays or closures on those roads, the release said.

The upper section of Storm Castle Road near Timber Butte is damaged and won’t open for the season on July 16 as scheduled.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

