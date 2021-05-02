Officials are planning an online event next week so people can learn more about the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project.
The Facebook Live event is scheduled to run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. People can join from either the Custer Gallatin National Forest or city of Bozeman Facebook pages. The event will be recorded for those who can’t attend.
Those tuning in will hear about where crews plan to work this summer, what recreation around Bozeman could look like during the project and how to stay safe while near equipment, according to the Forest Service.
“This is a great opportunity to learn about the plan for this summer and fall and ask questions of the Forest Service and city of Bozeman,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger, in a news release. “Implementation activities including prescribed burning and road work could begin soon, potentially even in the next few weeks if conditions allow.”
The watershed project calls for logging, thinning and prescribed burning on approximately 4,700 acres of National Forest between the Hyalite and Bozeman creek drainages.
The project is aimed at protecting the city’s drinking water in the event of a large wildfire in the Gallatin range. Around 80% of Bozeman’s drinking water comes from Hyalite and Bozeman creeks.
Officials also want to protect homes in the wildland-urban interface and keep firefighters safe by reducing the potential severity and extent of a wildfire in the area.
People should expect to see logging trucks, helicopters, equipment, hand-crews, smoke and temporary road and trail closures this summer as the work goes on, according to the project’s website.
Logging treatments could start in the Moser Ridge Area and around city land by the Bozeman Creek intake structure this summer, according to the Forest Service. Hand treatments around Leverich Gulch will also likely start this summer.
