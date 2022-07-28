Let the news come to you

Officials have proposed a permanent ban on recreational target shooting in Hyalite Canyon, citing concerns for public safety. The drainage is one of the most heavily-used destinations in the state of Montana.

The permanent closure order would affect about 34,000 acres in the Hyalite watershed, where recreational target shooting is temporarily prohibited. The area extends south from the Lower Hyalite Group Campground to Hyalite Peak.

Members of the public can view maps of the closure area online, and they can submit comments on the proposal through Aug. 9. The U.S. Forest Service wrote in scoping documents that the closure has been limited to the smallest area possible to address ongoing safety concerns.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

