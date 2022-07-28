Officials have proposed a permanent ban on recreational target shooting in Hyalite Canyon, citing concerns for public safety. The drainage is one of the most heavily-used destinations in the state of Montana.
The permanent closure order would affect about 34,000 acres in the Hyalite watershed, where recreational target shooting is temporarily prohibited. The area extends south from the Lower Hyalite Group Campground to Hyalite Peak.
Efforts to limit target shooting in Hyalite Canyon date back to 2013, when the Custer Gallatin National Forest added a half-mile shooting restriction on both sides of Hyalite Canyon Road due to safety and resource management concerns.
In 2016, after visitation to the canyon continued to increase, the agency closed the entire drainage to target shooting for five years. That order expired this April, which prompted officials to issue another temporary order.
That one-year emergency order is set to expire next year on April 20, and the Custer Gallatin National Forest is now looking toward a permanent ban. Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen said that the proposal has received broad support in scoping documents.
The proposal would not restrict people from legally carrying firearms in Hyalite Canyon, nor would it impact their right to hunt in the closure area.
Close to 500 developed sites, 185 dispersed camping sites, 70 miles of trail and 65 miles of roads crisscross the closure area, and during a typical summer month, 40,000 to 60,000 people visit Hyalite Canyon, according to the Forest Service.
Lewellen said that the canyon is a glaciated valley, and because of its u-shape and the fact that bullets can travel great distances, it’s possible to accidentally shoot someone on the opposite side of the drainage.
Between the rising number of visitors, the canyon’s unique shape and the density of roads, trails and infrastructure in the watershed, it is increasingly difficult for people to find safe places to discharge firearms in Hyalite.
“We’ve had quite a few close calls,” Lewellen said.
While officials with the Custer Gallatin National Forest believe the closure is warranted considering the safety risks, Lewellen said they also recognize that recreational target shooting is an appropriate use of public lands.
Assuming that no special restrictions are in place and people are meeting all the agency’s expectations, they can discharge firearms anywhere on national forest lands, he said.
However, even though the majority of national forest around the Gallatin Valley is open to target shooting, it’s becoming more difficult for people to do so in a safe manner as Bozeman’s population increases and interest in outdoor recreation grows.
That’s why, in 2017, a working group was tasked with identifying possible new sites for target shooting in the broader Bozeman and Gallatin Valley area, Lewellen said.
Over the past years, members of the working group have developed criteria for a site, considering design and layout. They held an open house in 2019, where they received some community input, he said.
More recently, the working group started to search for potential sites around the valley, and they identified about 10 spots. However, Lewellen emphasized that the possibilities are extremely tentative at this point.
Before a site could be designated for such activity, the Custer Gallatin National Forest would have to go through a full National Environmental Policy Act process, which would require the agency to collect public comments, he said.
“We’re trying to find places that are somewhat accessible, and ideally they would be accessible year round. We wouldn’t want them to be close to residential areas,” Lewellen said. Officials might set up benches, backdrops for targets and infrastructure for trash disposal.
Lewellen said that national forest land is designated for multiple uses, which is why the agency did not take the proposed ban on target shooting lightly.
“It was with a lot of careful consideration and strategic discussions with key stakeholders that we decided it was ultimately the right step for providing safe recreational opportunities in the watershed,” he said.
