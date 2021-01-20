Local environmental groups are worried a proposed helicopter ski operation in the Centennial Mountains could put wildlife and people at risk, but officials said permitting is still in its early stages.
Elizabeth Davy, Ashland/Island Park district ranger for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, said a company submitted a draft application to explore heli-skiing in the Centennial Mountains, which straddle the Montana-Idaho border west of Yellowstone National Park. Davy was considering two permits, but she plans to issue a research permit.
A research permit would allow a heli-ski company to collect information about the weather and snowpack on Idaho’s Sawtell and Reas peaks. It would authorize one to two flyovers via fixed-wing aircraft and five days of snowmobile trips across different slopes.
A height limit would be enforced during the flights to prevent aircraft from disturbing wildlife. No heli-skiing would be authorized.
The company had proposed researching six different areas for heli-skiing potential, but Davy said she ruled out three because they fell within known wolverine denning territories.
Davy also considered issuing a temporary special use permit that would have authorized some heli-skiing during the month of February. However, she said she won’t issue this permit because of new information about the project’s potential impacts on grizzly bears.
“Right now, with the change in administration, we are being asked to slow down on any kinds of decisions,” she said. “There are too many unknowns.”
The continental divide splits Montana and Idaho as it runs east to west along the range, southwest of Ennis.
On the Idaho side of the divide lies the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, where few special land designations exist and recreation flourishes.
On the Montana side of the divide lies the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and a Bureau of Land Management wilderness study area. Here, a suite of special designations, including a recommended wilderness area and a national wildlife refuge, limit opportunities for recreation.
The areas in Idaho targeted for heli-skiing surround Montana on three sides. That means activities in Idaho would impact “the wildlife refuge, the BLM wilderness study area and the Forest Service recommended wilderness area,” according to Hilary Eisen, policy director for Winter Wildlands Alliance.
Eisen said there is already a longstanding conflict between snowmobile management and wilderness management on the Montana side of the divide, so heli-skiing “wouldn’t be a good addition to the mix.” She added that the company applying for a permit is brand new, which means it has no track record.
The company — Rocky Mountain Heli — was first registered on Dec. 7, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s website.
Eisen and Davy said a different heli-ski company affiliated with the Yellowstone Club — a private, upscale residential club west of Big Sky — originally submitted an application for a heli-ski permit.
But the club has decided against proceeding and has “no involvement” in the project, according to a club spokesperson.
Eisen said heli-skiing is a high-risk activity not only for clients, but for snowmobilers and skiers below. She said starting an operation in the area would be a bad idea, especially in since the range is particularly prone to avalanches.
“You don’t generally see heli-skiing occurring in the same places where you have a bunch of other people recreating,” she said. “It’s not always easy to tell from the air if there are people below you, especially in complex terrain.”
The terrain in the Centennials is extremely complex, said Sam Hansen, owner and lead guide at Hellroaring Powder Guides, a backcountry skiing service on the Montana side of the range. It would be difficult for someone being dropped off from above to know where they’d end up, he said.
Hansen said adding an “unprecedented user group” into an already-diverse mix of user groups could result in conflict. Helicopter skiing might also spill into unplanned areas, which could be dangerous since the mountain range’s snowpack is notoriously temperamental, according to Hansen.
The range’s intermittent snowfall combined with its rapidly-fluctuating temperatures often create weak layers in the snowpack.
“People should be able to enjoy that area, but it’s an area where if you’re not careful, it has injured people in the past and it could very well do so again,” he said.
Emily Cleveland, senior field director for the Montana Wilderness Association, said even though heli-skiing wouldn’t occur within any specially-designated land in Montana, it could still threaten the wilderness character there.
“The Centennials are sort of this unique east-west mountain range that connects the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem over to the Salmon-Selway Ecosystem,” she said. “It’s a really important linkage area for connectivity. It’s also an important area for grizzly bears and wolverines.”
Davy said that if she accepts Rocky Mountain Heli’s application, it would fall back to the company to determine whether any heli-ski operation in the range would be viable. Then, a full public participation process and environmental analysis would occur.
“We’re in the very beginnings of a long special use process,” she said.
Davy said she won’t allow any explosives to be used for avalanche control. Nor will she allow any trees to be cut for helicopter landing and pick-up spots. She added that since the permit is for use of Forest Service land, any heli-skiing would have to be open to the general public.
“Sometimes helicopter skiing is a bucket list thing,” she said. “People might save for years to be able to go helicopter skiing in a pristine area.”
