Three out of seven ranger districts in the Custer Gallatin National Forest have emergency public safety closures in effect in the aftermath of historic flooding in southern Montana.
The Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts, which surround the Paradise Valley, as well as areas around Gardiner and the entire Absaroka-Beartooth complex and Crazy Mountains are closed, according to a Thursday morning release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The release followed an order signed on Wednesday by Mary Erickson, the supervisor of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, which put the closures into effect. The closures will last until June 24 or until the order is rescinded, according to the document.
The general public is not able to travel to Gardiner, according to the Forest Service’s website. Red Lodge should also be avoided, and the Beartooth Pass is closed.
Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a Forest Service spokesperson, said that one reason for the closures is because the agency has not had enough time to get with staff on the ground to check and verify the stability of bridges and road damage.
Another has been a redirection of resources focused on life, property and human safety, she said.
The main focus has been on the Yellowstone, Gardiner and Beartooth ranger districts. As the water recedes, more assessments will be done to make sure culverts aren’t plugged by debris, check roads for damage and check bridges for stability, Leuschen-Lonergan said.
She said the biggest thing that engineers are finding now is a complete washout of bridges.
“The damage to this extent is not something we have seen recently in this forest,” Leuschen-Lonergan said.
While much of the Forest Service’s focus has been on the aforementioned ranger districts, the Hebgen Lake and Bozeman ranger districts also received flooding.
Leuschen-Lonergan said that the Hebgen Lake Ranger District saw a bit more flooding and damage than Bozeman’s district.
Jason Brey, the district ranger for the Hebgen Lake Ranger District, said conditions in the district are still being assessed. Brey said that the district’s seven developed campgrounds are open and were not directly impacted by flooding.
The biggest issue is that roads in the district are still extremely soft.
For example, photos provided by the Forest Service show a portion of Red Canyon Road was washed out. Timber Creek Road, which accesses Beaver Creek Cabin, is also closed, Brey said. The June 16 gates in the district will also remain closed due to high water and flooding.
Brey could not give an exact timeframe as to when those roads and gates might reopen.
“I think the biggest thing is we understand access to the forest is restricted right now, and simply from a staffing standpoint we’re doing our best to get things open as conditions allow,” Brey said.
The Bozeman Ranger District is in better shape. Leuschen-Lonergan said that most of the assessments have been completed in the district.
The Bozeman Ranger District is set to open all seasonal June 16 gates save for the Upper Fairy Lake Road gate.
Corey Lewellen, district ranger for the Bozeman Ranger District, said in the release that the district experienced some flooding but that assessments of road conditions showed minor damage. Some of the roads are still wet, however.
Leuschen-Lonergan said that people heading out to open districts need to be careful and aware of their surroundings.
“Take caution if you come across an area that’s wet, it might be the time to turn around and not create further resource damage,” she said.