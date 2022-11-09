The U.S. Forest Service is advancing a land exchange proposal that would net more public land along the east side of the Crazy Mountains and the Madison Range near Big Sky, the agency announced in a news release on Wednesday.
Officials with the Custer Gallatin National Forest are proposing to swap 4,135 acres of National Forest System land in the Madison Range and the Crazies for 6,430 acres of private land in both ranges. Six different landowners own the parcels that are up for a trade.
As part of the deal, the federal agency is also looking to relocate Sweet Trunk Trail No. 274 in the East Crazy Mountains so it crosses through public land almost entirely. The rerouted trail would connect with the existing Big Timber Creek Trail No. 119 to the south.
Construction of the new path would result in a 22-mile relocation of the original trail. The public would be able to hike on an approximately 40-mile non-motorized and non-mechanized loop trail, using it to access other trails throughout the mountain range.
In addition, the East Crazy land exchange would secure the public’s right to travel along Trail No. 220 and access Smeller Lake. That would open up opportunities for fishing, hiking, camping and scenic viewing, according to the draft environmental assessment.
Included in the trade are plans to redesign and improve the Big Timber Canyon Trailhead to enable better parking. Forest Service officials also wrote that the consolidation of high-elevation land in the range will allow them to protect areas that are culturally important to the Crow Tribe.
Zooming out to the Madison Range, the deal also calls for land trades in the Big Sky Basin area. The Custer Gallatin National Forest would receive 605 acres of private land from Yellowstone Development LLC and the Yellowstone Mountain Club.
In return, the national forest would provide the high-end private club with about 500 acres of federal land near Eglise Peak. People often hike, hunt and ski on those parcels, and the document notes that Yellowstone Club was interested in expanding its ski terrain there.
Also in the Madison Range, the Forest Service is seeking to relocate sections of the Inspiration Divide Trail No. 8 onto public land, since it crosses through private land for about two miles
Custer Gallatin National National Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson said the proponents for the exchange include four landowners on the east side of the Crazy Mountains and the Yellowstone Club, and the entities are collectively represented by a third party called the Western Lands Group.
The Western Lands Group helps to manage the proposal and work with the landowners, she said. It would finance the minor reroutes along the Inspiration Divide Trail near Big Sky, and it would finance the construction of the rerouted Sweet Trunk Trail in the Crazies.
People can review and comment on the Forest Service’s proposal for 45 days, beginning on Wednesday. The public comment period will close on Dec. 23 at midnight. Officials are also holding multiple public meetings to discuss the project and gather feedback.
One meeting will be held in Bozeman at The Commons off of East Baxter Lane next Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Another will be held in Big Timber, at the Big Timber Elementary School, next Wednesday at the same time. Both meetings will have options for people to join virtually.
“Anytime we have private land within a contiguous piece of the national forest boundary, you have the ability for developments or uses that could cause conflict with public interests or our long-term management, whether that’s wildlife connectivity or recreational uses,” Erickson said.
Landowners and public land users spent two years negotiating the land exchange before they submitted their official proposal to the Forest Service in 2021.
Members of the Crazy Mountain Access Project — a coalition of ranchers and public land advocates who live near the Crazies — praised the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s draft environmental assessment in a separate news release on Wednesday.
They noted that the land exchange would unlock public access on 30 square miles of public land along the eastern side of the range, and it would consolidate public land near Inspiration Divide in the Madisons near Big Sky.
The Crazy Mountains have long been plagued by a “checkerboard” pattern of federal and private land ownership that resulted from railroad land grants from the 1800s. Through the swap, officials are attempting to resolve longstanding, thorny access disputes in the range.
“The checkerboard pattern of alternating private and public lands makes the Crazy Mountains a vulnerable landscape to development in our growing corner of southwest Montana, so consolidating checkerboard public land is imperative to achieving long term conservation,” said Erica Lighthiser, deputy director of the Park County Environmental Council, in the release.
“The improved public land consolidation in this land exchange will not only clarify where the public has legal access, but will allow the U.S. Forest Service to better protect and steward the wildlife habitat and important cultural sites in the Crazy Mountains,” she said.
Francine D. Spang-Willis, who is Northern Cheyenne and the owner of Appearing Flying Woman Consulting, LLC, said in the coalition's news release that Indigenous nations and peoples are connected to the Crazy Mountains and have been for thousands of years.
“I am encouraged to see the critical step of a deepening understanding, acknowledgment, and inclusion of this particular mountain range as a significant Indigenous cultural landscape,” she said. “I hope to see more opportunities that include various Indigenous perspectives from multiple Indigenous nations in this and future land exchanges and forest plans.”
While some entities support the trail reroute and land exchange proposal, others are more skeptical, including John Sullivan, chair of the Montana chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.
“It appears the Custer-Gallatin National Forest has fully embraced the land swap proposed by the Yellowstone Club. The coordination between the Yellowstone Club, their lobbyists, and the agency charged with managing our public lands for every American is concerning,” he said.
“Montana BHA provided conditional support based on the proposal meeting certain criteria, including preserving current legal trails, and it does not appear that any of those criteria were met in order to gain our support,” Sullivan said. "We will be carefully evaluating the EA over the next few days and will provide additional insight at that time.”
