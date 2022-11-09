Sunset flight
A flock of birds circles a field near Wilsall as the Crazy Mountains bask in evening alpenglow on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The U.S. Forest Service is advancing a land exchange proposal that would net more public land along the east side of the Crazy Mountains and the Madison Range near Big Sky, the agency announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Officials with the Custer Gallatin National Forest are proposing to swap 4,135 acres of National Forest System land in the Madison Range and the Crazies for 6,430 acres of private land in both ranges. Six different landowners own the parcels that are up for a trade.

As part of the deal, the federal agency is also looking to relocate Sweet Trunk Trail No. 274 in the East Crazy Mountains so it crosses through public land almost entirely. The rerouted trail would connect with the existing Big Timber Creek Trail No. 119 to the south.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

