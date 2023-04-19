When Jim Berkey learned of the West Fork Madison Stock Association’s plans to sell three private inholdings in the southern Gravelly Mountains, he knew future development could threaten habitat integrity in that area, particularly for grizzly bears.
The three separate parcels, totaling 460 acres, lie in a critical mixing zone along the West Fork Madison River, where the forested core of the Gravelly range meets the grasslands and wetlands of the Centennial Valley. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest surrounds the private land on all sides.
Berkey, the High Divide headwaters director of The Nature Conservancy, was aligned with the stock association in that he didn’t want to see development in the middle of a wild, remote swath of public land. He worried the ripple effect could be the degradation of surrounding fish and wildlife habitat.
Fortunately, thanks to a unique deal brokered by the livestock producers, the U.S. Forest Service, a conservation investment firm and several environmental nonprofits, one 160-acre private parcel is now in public hands, and the other two properties are next in line.
“It was just a creative solution to a pretty challenging problem,” Berkey said. “What we had was the traditional owners identifying that they wanted to move on, and yet instead of just putting (the land) on the market, they reached out to the conservation community.”
Over the past decades, federally protected grizzly bears have gradually expanded their ranges out of Yellowstone National Park. The recovery of the species has been a cause for celebration, but it has also presented agricultural operators with new challenges.
The three private inholdings in the Gravelly Mountains, formerly owned by the West Fork Madison Stock Association, lie at the growing edge of newly occupied grizzly bear habitat, where livestock depredation rates have been elevated in recent years.
Over the last century, the stock association has managed the inholdings as remote grazing land in the middle of national forest. But the producers were incurring losses, at least in part due to grizzly bear depredations on livestock, Berkey said.
Ultimately, the stockgrowers decided it was time to go elsewhere, so a member reached out to The Nature Conservancy with hopes of selling the three parcels to a buyer that could protect them from development — ideally, the Forest Service.
The agency’s procedures are slow going, and the stock association eventually decided to list the properties on the open market, said Robert Keith, the founder and managing principal at Bozeman-based Beartooth Group. The conservation investment firm decided to step in as a third party.
It was the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “people were fleeing their New York City apartments to buy random places in Montana.”
The Nature Conservancy “didn’t want this to be one of those random places,” Keith said.
Beartooth Group’s mission is to find creative financial solutions for conservation problems, and its game plan was to buy the three parcels and hold onto them. That way, the Forest Service would have more time to secure the funding and approvals it needed to purchase the land.
“We had a mismatch in timing, yet this is a really important property for conservation,” Keith said. “So that is a role we are able to play — we’re able to step in and bridge that timing problem. We can be the owner in the interim and then transition to the ultimate, correct, long-term owner.”
Beartooth Group found investors, then bought the land from the stock association. This April, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest closed its first deal with the firm.
Using Land and Water Conservation funding, the federal agency purchased the southernmost 160-acre inholding, located just west of the Elk River Trailhead.
Melrose-based J Bar L Ranch assumed ownership of permits for grazing a portion of the West Fork Madison Stock Association’s allotment, which reaches through 55,000 acres of national forest, according to Berkey.
The ranch committed to manage livestock using methods that reduce conflicts with predators, he said.
“The land that Beartooth Group owns will become public, but it will also be the base of operations for seasonal grazing. It’s still in a traditional use that supports local livelihoods,” he said.
Madison District Ranger Dale Olson said the three properties are valuable in part because of their proximity to the West Fork Madison River — one of the main stem’s major tributaries. They’re also intermingled with an extensive network of motorized trails.
If a future landowner blocked the public from crossing through a parcel, the agency might have to reroute certain trails, Olson noted. Keith said that part of the benefit of transferring the private land into public hands is avoiding such conflicts.
“This is preventative care. This is going to the dentist for your preventative checkup — not going once you’ve got swelling inside your mouth and three cavities, because what this avoids is future homes out here, and an owner saying ‘I’m going to cut off access,’” Keith said.
Keith added that he feels like we’re running out of time to keep development out of areas that aren’t strategically smart, and “you can’t undo the ‘mcmansion’ in the middle of a national forest.”
However, he also believes there are lots of win-win situations out there, and when “the timing is a problem, the dollars involved are a problem, the speed at which things have to happen is a problem, and there’s some issue — that’s where we try to put on a creative thinking cap and figure out if we can’t find a solution.”
