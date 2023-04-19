West Fork Madison River property

A new parcel of Forest Service land — once a private inholding in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest — is pictured along the West Fork Madison River. (Chris Boyer/kestrelaerial.com)

 Chris Boyer/kestrelaerial.com

When Jim Berkey learned of the West Fork Madison Stock Association’s plans to sell three private inholdings in the southern Gravelly Mountains, he knew future development could threaten habitat integrity in that area, particularly for grizzly bears.

The three separate parcels, totaling 460 acres, lie in a critical mixing zone along the West Fork Madison River, where the forested core of the Gravelly range meets the grasslands and wetlands of the Centennial Valley. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest surrounds the private land on all sides.

Berkey, the High Divide headwaters director of The Nature Conservancy, was aligned with the stock association in that he didn’t want to see development in the middle of a wild, remote swath of public land. He worried the ripple effect could be the degradation of surrounding fish and wildlife habitat.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

