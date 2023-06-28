Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County held an event Wednesday morning to provide updates on this year’s fire season outlook and share tips for how residents can be prepared for wildfires.

Firefighters, police, emergency management, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation all gathered in Bozeman to share information that people should keep in mind going into summer.

Patrick Lonergan, chief of Gallatin County Emergency Management, said the wildfire outlook is difficult to predict right now. It depends on how much it continues to rain and what the weather looks like later in the summer.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.