Gallatin County held an event Wednesday morning to provide updates on this year’s fire season outlook and share tips for how residents can be prepared for wildfires.
Firefighters, police, emergency management, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation all gathered in Bozeman to share information that people should keep in mind going into summer.
Patrick Lonergan, chief of Gallatin County Emergency Management, said the wildfire outlook is difficult to predict right now. It depends on how much it continues to rain and what the weather looks like later in the summer.
Soil moisture and fuel availability are important predicting factors, as well as if there are many thunderstorms with lightning, days with strong winds, or high temperature days, Lonergan said.
As of now, the fire season for Montana is looking to be average.
“The long range general fire forecast for the Northern Rockies is basically an average season, which doesn’t mean you won’t have big fires, just that they’re likely to be average,” Lonergan said. “But that could also change. June is a really big indicator for us in terms of what will come later… we’re a little above average right now for our June precipitation so far.”
While fuels and soils right now are damp from the wet spring, that doesn’t mean they won’t dry out later in the summer, said Helen Duran, DNRC’s wildfire prevention specialist.
The wet conditions could cause grass to grow higher than average, and if that grass dries out later this summer, that’s more fuel for wildfires, Duran said.
Brian Nickolay, the fire chief for the Hyalite Rural Fire District, said that given the wet weather this spring, people may let their guard down and think they don’t have to worry about wildfire and fireworks for the Fourth of July.
“But that truly can be a false sense of hope,” Nickolay said. People should take the same precautions they would if the land was drier, he added.
Lonergan said that people should register for the alert system at readygallatin.com to receive timely updates for emergency situations. Updates will also be shared to the social media channels of managing agencies, and the website inciweb.nwcg.gov will also be updated with information on active fires.
Only the sheriff’s office has the authority to order evacuations, said undersheriff Jeremy Kopp. The alert system will send out warnings for areas near danger that could later be evacuated, and evacuation orders for those in grave danger.
Evacuation orders are not issued lightly and should be taken seriously because they mean people are in imminent danger, Kopp said.
Marna Daley, spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, reminded private citizens they should never fly drones over or near a fire. That will interfere with firefighting planes and equipment, and force agencies to ground all their planes instead of actively fighting the fire.
Jake Zlomie, fire marshall for the Central Valley Fire District, said that firefighters in the county are mostly volunteers, and the departments here don’t have the same staff and resources as a bigger city.
That means the further away you are from urban areas in the county, the more important it is to create a defensible space around your home, Zlomie said.
Creating an emergency evacuation kit and making sure your house has a five foot buffer with no fuels or anything that could ignite are best practices, DNRC’s Duran said. The majority of fires are human-caused, so prevention efforts are key, she added.
People can visit mtfireinfo.org for more tips and resources on wildfire preparedness.
