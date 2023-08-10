Wildlife officials captured and euthanized a grizzly bear in Big Sky last weekend after the animal repeatedly sought out and accessed unsecured food sources in town.
The bear was captured on Aug. 4 in the west side of town near the Jack Creek drainage area, said Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen. Officials then euthanized the grizzly on Aug. 6 out of human safety concerns after deciding it was impossible to rehabilitate the bear.
The bear was a female grizzly without cubs, estimated to be between three and five years old, according to FWP.
The euthanization comes after weeks of unsuccessful FWP efforts to limit attractants and haze the bear out of town.
Jacobsen said FWP had received reports of this bear in town for about a month before it was captured. The grizzly was repeatedly accessing unsecured garbage cans and dumpsters in town.
Wildlife officials worked with landowners to secure garbage cans and put up electric fencing around dumpsters that the bear was getting into.
But the bear still kept coming back to the same area, searching for food in other dumpsters when it couldn’t get around electric fencing. Eventually, it broke into an unsecured vehicle searching for food.
The grizzly was clearly food conditioned, Jacobsen said. Instead of moving on to look for food in natural ways, it kept coming back to the same spot in town where it had accessed food before.
Officials waited two days between capturing the bear and euthanizing it to make sure they had the right bear, Jacobsen said. Since the capture, no bears have returned to the area.
This bear’s death was preventable, Jacobsen said. It is the responsibility of Montanans to recognize they live in bear country and to take steps to prevent human-bear conflicts and animals becoming food conditioned, he said.
The population, distribution and density of grizzly bears in Montana is increasing, Jacobsen said. Meanwhile, human populations and the areas humans inhabit are increasing too — so there’s inevitably bound to be human encounters and conflicts with bears.
It’s important for Montanans to be proactive about food storage measures and bear safety, Jacobsen said. It’s much easier to prevent bear encounters than to deal with them.
There’s an onus on people to share this area responsibly with wildlife, Jacobsen said. It’s better for the animals and their wildness, and also crucial for human safety.
In 2023 to date, FWP has euthanized nine grizzly bears in Montana, Jacobsen said.
Six of those bears were in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, and three in the Montana part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. They were removed for either food conditioning, showing habituated behavior, or livestock predation, according to FWP.
Near Missoula, two black bears have also been euthanized for food conditioning this year, and at least seven black bears were removed from FWP’s Region 3 surrounding Bozeman, Jacobsen said.
FWP advises people to keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants in a secure building or certified bear-proof container. Trash should be stored in a secure building until the day it is collected. People should close and lock their car doors and windows.
People should also carry bear spray and know how to use it, and travel in groups when possible. Recreationists should make casual noise on the trail to alert bears of their presence.
Leave animal carcasses alone, and never approach or feed wildlife, FWP said. Be prepared to store food in a bear-proof container when eating outside to avoid attracting animals.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.