wild
A grizzly bear naps near the Lamar River in Yellowstone National Park on May 25.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Wildlife officials captured and euthanized a grizzly bear in Big Sky last weekend after the animal repeatedly sought out and accessed unsecured food sources in town.

The bear was captured on Aug. 4 in the west side of town near the Jack Creek drainage area, said Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen. Officials then euthanized the grizzly on Aug. 6 out of human safety concerns after deciding it was impossible to rehabilitate the bear.

The bear was a female grizzly without cubs, estimated to be between three and five years old, according to FWP.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

