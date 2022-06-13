Rising river waters are wreaking havoc across southern Montana and in Yellowstone National Park, forcing evacuations, road closures, and washing out bridges in some areas.
The Park County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Monday that rain falling on snow is "causing extraordinary runoff and flooding." Portions of U.S. Highway 89 are closed because of a mudslide, rocks and water on the road.
A boil order is in effect in Gardiner after a water main break, according to an alert from the Park County Disaster and Emergency Services.
A video circulating on Facebook appears to show a truss bridge near the Carbella area washing out and floating down the Yellowstone River.
Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closing all entrances as heavy flooding, rockslides and other hazardous conditions persist.
In a news release sent out just after 11 a.m., the park said the closures were effective immediately and no inbound visitors would be permitted in the park, even those with lodging or camping reservations.
No inbound traffic would be allowed until "conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to the roads, bridges and other facilities."
The power is out at multiple locations in the park and the closure was in part because "the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park."
An earlier news release from the park stated that U.S. Highway 89 closed at Yankee Jim Canyon on Monday morning because there's 3 feet of water over the road.
The Montana Department of Transportation's road conditions site also showed that part of East River Road southeast of Emigrant is closed because of flooding.
In Yellowstone National Park, roads across the northern portion of the park are closed because of flooding and rock slides, the park said in a news release.
Multiple roads in the southern portion of the park were also on the "verge of flooding," as of about 11 a.m., according to the park.
The road from the Gardiner entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs is closed, as are the roads leading out of Mammoth and into the interior of the park.
Multiple sections of road in the park have been washed out between Gardiner and Cooke City. Bridges could be affected, too.
Visitors in the northern portion of the park are being evacuated, according to the release from the park.
According to the National Weather Service office in Billings, the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs is at the highest level since 1918.
Flooding in the Red Lodge area northeast of Yellowstone has spurred evacuations and road closures, as much of the southern part of town experiences flash flooding. Flooding and hazardous conditions began Sunday afternoon.
An evacuation order issued early this morning by the Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services included an area east of Broadway Avenue, from 19th Street to 16th Street, and Park Avenue and residences in the area of South Kainu Avenue.
A shelter for residents has been established at the Gruell Building at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. DES also advised that a “compromise” to the water main had cut the water supply to the town.
An alert issued by DES Monday morning said roads were closed at Highway 212, between 14th Street and West Fork Road. Areas along 19th Street and 14th Street were closed, as well as Kainu Lane, Park Avenue and Meeteetsee Trail roads.
People were urged to avoid all flooded areas in the southern part of Red Lodge, as flash flooding can be extremely unsafe.
The Highway 308 Bridge and the 19th Street Bridge were impassable.