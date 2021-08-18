Fishing restrictions shift in southwest Montana By Bret Hauff Chronicle Staff Writer Bret Hauff Author email Aug 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A group of anglers fish the upper Madison River south of Ennis last week. RACHEL LEATHE/BOZEMAN DAILY CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday lifted evening fishing restrictions on the Madison River between Ennis dam and Yellowstone National Park.The lifted fishing restrictions open 91 miles of the Madison River in Montana to uninterrupted fishing — Yellowstone National Park still restricts fishing on all streams and rivers from 2 p.m. to midnight.Fishing restrictions also remain in effect on the Madison River from Ennis Dam to its confluence with the Missouri River from 2 p.m. to midnight due to high water temperatures. FWP also on Tuesday lifted evening fishing closures, or hoot-owl restrictions, on the Missouri River from Cascade boat ramp to Holter Dam and on the Stillwater River from the confluence with the Yellowstone River to Absaroka Fishing Access Site.Further west, FWP on Tuesday instituted full-fishing closure on the Big Hole River from Dickie Bridge to North Fork Big Hole River and from the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site to the Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site. The Big Hole River restrictions will be in place until FWP says otherwise or Oct. 31, whichever is sooner.FWP recommends fishing in lakes, ponds, reservoirs and high-mountain streams during periods of high heat. All Montana fishing restrictions are available at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Fishing Restrictions Hoot Owl Madison River Yellowstone National Park Ennis Dam Missouri River Holter Dam Stillwater River Yellowstone River Absaroka Big Hole River Montana Fish Wildlife And Parks Fishing Restriction Hydrography Dam Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Fishing restrictions shift in southwest Montana 2 hrs ago Environment Much needed rain arrives in Bozeman, but may not help with fires and drought 3 hrs ago Environment Small wildfire on Mount Ellis called out, cause determined to be lightning 7 hrs ago State Race to draw Montana's new congressional districts begins 23 hrs ago Coronavirus Bozeman School Board hears from public on mask policy 23 hrs ago County Fort Ellis Fire increases fees for new fire station southeast of Bozeman 23 hrs ago What to read next Environment Fishing restrictions shift in southwest Montana Environment Much needed rain arrives in Bozeman, but may not help with fires and drought Environment Small wildfire on Mount Ellis called out, cause determined to be lightning State Race to draw Montana's new congressional districts begins Coronavirus Bozeman School Board hears from public on mask policy County Fort Ellis Fire increases fees for new fire station southeast of Bozeman Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Going Granite: Reaching Montana's tallest peak in a day Posted: 29 minutes ago. Much needed rain arrives in Bozeman, but may not help with fires and drought Posted: 1:15 p.m. Small wildfire on Mount Ellis called out, cause determined to be lightning Posted: 9:45 a.m. Dam operators have been pulsing Madison River flows more than ever this summer to protect fish Posted: Aug. 16, 2021 Demers, Gary Laurent Posted: Aug. 15, 2021