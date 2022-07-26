Let the news come to you

Montana officials ordered new evening fishing restrictions on a trio of rivers in southwestern Montana on Tuesday because of rising water temperatures. 

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the so-called "hoot owl" restrictions, which go into effect Wednesday, in a news release. The move bars fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight on the entire Jefferson River, the East Gallatin from its confluence with the main Gallatin upstream to Penwell Bridge Road and on the Big Hole River from its confluence with the Beaverhead upstream to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site. 

FWP said in the release that water temperatures peaked above 73 degrees for three consecutive days on those river stretches, triggering the time-of-day restrictions. They will remain in place until temperatures improve or until Sept. 15. 

