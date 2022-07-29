Let the news come to you

More evening fishing restrictions were ordered for parts of rivers in southwestern Montana this week. 

On Thursday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks ordered so-called "hoot owl" restrictions for the lower end of the Gallatin River, a portion of the Beaverhead River and two additional sections of the Big Hole River.

Fishing will be prohibited between 2 p.m. and midnight beginning Friday afternoon on the Gallatin between Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Site and the mouth of the river.

Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. 

