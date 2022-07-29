More evening fishing restrictions were ordered for parts of rivers in southwestern Montana this week.
On Thursday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks ordered so-called "hoot owl" restrictions for the lower end of the Gallatin River, a portion of the Beaverhead River and two additional sections of the Big Hole River.
Fishing will be prohibited between 2 p.m. and midnight beginning Friday afternoon on the Gallatin between Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Site and the mouth of the river.
The restrictions are now also in place on the Big Hole between Saginaw Bridge and the North Fork of the Big Hole and between the North Fork and Dickie Bridge. Earlier in the week, FWP put the restriction in place on the Big Hole between Tony Schoonen FAS and the river's confluence with the Beaverhead.
Also earlier this week, FWP announced restrictions for the the entire Jefferson River and a portion of the East Gallatin. The restrictions are in place on the East Gallatin between Penwell Bridge Road and the confluence with the main Gallatin near Nixon Bridge. The restriction has been in place for about two weeks on the lower Madison River between the Warm Springs boat launch and the river's confluence with the Jefferson.
FWP orders the restrictions when water temperatures get too high and create additional stress for fish. The idea is to protect fish from disease and death as temperatures rise.
In the sections restricted this week, water temperatures peaked above 73 degrees for three consecutive days.
FWP said the restrictions will stay in place until temperatures drop or until Sept. 15.
