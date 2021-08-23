Fishing restrictions lifted on most Montana rivers By Chronicle Staff Aug 23, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kevin Hammersly and Brad Breunig float down the lower Madison River on July 13, 2020. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Monday lifted fishing restrictions on a number of waterways across the state, including the Gallatin, East Gallatin, Yellowstone and Madison rivers.Wet weather and cooler temperatures in the past week prompted FWP to remove fishing restrictions on more than a dozen rivers and creeks across the state, opening hundreds of miles to anglers.Fishing is now fully open on the following portions of southwest Montana waterways: n The Gallatin River from state Highway 84 to its mouth;n The East Gallatin River from the confluence with the Gallatin River to its confluence of Bear Creek and Rocky Creek;n The Madison River from Ennis Dam to its confluence with the Missouri River;n The Yellowstone River from state Highway 212 in Laurel to the park boundary;n The entire Jefferson River;n The Beaverhead River from its mouth to state Highway 91 South;n The Ruby River from confluence with Beaverhead River to Duncan District Road;FWP also lifted fishing restrictions on portions of the Bitterroot, Clark Fork, St. Regis, Sun and Smith rivers and on Silver Bow and Fish creeks.Fishing restrictions remain in effect for the Big Hole River, Shields River and Red Rock Creek due to low flows.All fishing restrictions are available at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin River River Restriction Hydrography Yellowstone River Creek Fishing East Gallatin River Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Fishing restrictions lifted on most Montana rivers 8 hrs ago City No surprises in study showing dire state of Gallatin County housing 8 hrs ago State Commission seeks suggestions for new U.S. House district maps 9 hrs ago Education Moving in: Students return for Montana State University's fall semester 9 hrs ago Health Modern traveling pharmacist offers COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia City Aug 22, 2021 County Law enforcement office to be built in new Three Forks area rest stop Aug 22, 2021 What to read next Environment Fishing restrictions lifted on most Montana rivers City No surprises in study showing dire state of Gallatin County housing State Commission seeks suggestions for new U.S. House district maps Education Moving in: Students return for Montana State University's fall semester Health Modern traveling pharmacist offers COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia City County Law enforcement office to be built in new Three Forks area rest stop Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section On the brink: As debate over wolves rages, leader of Yellowstone reintroduction honored Posted: Aug. 21, 2021 Beaverhead, Big Hole seasonal closures, catch-and-release-only approved in effort to help brown trout Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 Yellowstone lifts time-of-day fishing restrictions as conditions improve; park encourages anglers to remain cautious Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 Enjoy a challenging hike on Basin Lakes Trail near Red Lodge Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Going Granite: Reaching Montana's tallest peak in a day Posted: Aug. 18, 2021