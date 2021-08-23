Madison River lower
Buy Now

Kevin Hammersly and Brad Breunig float down the lower Madison River on July 13, 2020.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Monday lifted fishing restrictions on a number of waterways across the state, including the Gallatin, East Gallatin, Yellowstone and Madison rivers.

Wet weather and cooler temperatures in the past week prompted FWP to remove fishing restrictions on more than a dozen rivers and creeks across the state, opening hundreds of miles to anglers.

Fishing is now fully open on the following portions of southwest Montana waterways:

  • n The Gallatin River from state Highway 84 to its mouth;
  • n The East Gallatin River from the confluence with the Gallatin River to its confluence of Bear Creek and Rocky Creek;
  • n The Madison River from Ennis Dam to its confluence with the Missouri River;
  • n The Yellowstone River from state Highway 212 in Laurel to the park boundary;
  • n The entire Jefferson River;
  • n The Beaverhead River from its mouth to state Highway 91 South;
  • n The Ruby River from confluence with Beaverhead River to Duncan District Road;
  • FWP also lifted fishing restrictions on portions of the Bitterroot, Clark Fork, St. Regis, Sun and Smith rivers and on Silver Bow and Fish creeks.

Fishing restrictions remain in effect for the Big Hole River, Shields River and Red Rock Creek due to low flows.

All fishing restrictions are available at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.