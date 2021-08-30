Fishing closure lifted on Shields River north of Livingston By Chronicle Staff Aug 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Travis Horton, the Fisheries Manager with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, takes the temperature of the Shields River of 71.6 degrees on July 15. (Emma Smith/Chronicle) Emma Smith/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Monday lifted a fishing closure on the Shields River, the latest waterway in the state to again allow anglers after a hot and dry summer.Fishing is now allowed on the Shields River from its confluence with the Yellowstone River upstream to the U.S. Forest Service Crandall Creek Bridge, northeast of Wilsall.The fishing closure went into effect July 21 due to high water temperatures and low stream flow. FWP said in a news release that flows have risen past a certain threshold, allowing the state to lift the closure. Anglers may now fish most waterways in Montana after FWP lifted fishing restrictions on more than a dozen rivers and creeks across the state in late August, including the Gallatin, East Gallatin, Yellowstone and Madison rivers.Emergency fishing closures remain on the Big Hole River from its confluence with the Beaverhead River to Maiden Rock Fishing Access site and from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to Dickie Bridge. Fishing is also not allowed on Red Rock Creek from Upper Red Rock Lake to the Hell Roaring Creek crossing at South Valley Road.Fishing restrictions are meant to protect fish from stress caused by anglers when water temperatures are higher than 73 degrees or when stream flows are low. Low flows and high water temperatures can be deadly for cold water fish like trout, especially if they are hooked and released.FWP recommends anglers fish during the coolest parts of the day, land fish quickly, keep fish in the water as much as possible, remove hooks gently and allow fish time to recover before releasing them.All Montana fishing restrictions are available at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fishing Angler Hydrography Fwp Fish Waterway Shields River Temperature Restriction Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Crime and Courts Bozeman Police Department celebrates promotions, new hire in ceremony 3 hrs ago Business Gallatin Valley family taking ‘faith walk’ to build future for daughter 4 hrs ago Environment Fishing closure lifted on Shields River north of Livingston 5 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University nursing school receives $101M donation; largest donation in university's history 8 hrs ago News Kids, families turn out for 10th annual Digger Days Aug 28, 2021 City Bozeman planning to host in-person meetings starting in September Aug 28, 2021 What to read next Crime and Courts Bozeman Police Department celebrates promotions, new hire in ceremony Business Gallatin Valley family taking ‘faith walk’ to build future for daughter Environment Fishing closure lifted on Shields River north of Livingston Montana State University Montana State University nursing school receives $101M donation; largest donation in university's history News Kids, families turn out for 10th annual Digger Days City Bozeman planning to host in-person meetings starting in September Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Paving complete along upper Hyalite Canyon Road; temporary restrictions lifted Posted: Aug. 27, 2021 Guest column: Our rivers need you, Sen. Daines Posted: Aug. 27, 2021 Elk shoulder season added in Paradise Valley; other shoulder seasons extended Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 Letter to the editor: Viruses were the very first hunters and predators Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 Montana governor, senator tout active forest management Posted: Aug. 25, 2021