Officials lifted a full fishing closure along the Jefferson River on Wednesday after temperatures dropped and flows improved toward management criteria.

Fisheries managers enacted the closure in mid-August because of low stream flows and high water temperatures. Fish become more susceptible to disease and death under such conditions, and angling pressure adds to the stress.

Earlier on in the summer, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park applied “hoot owl” restrictions on the Jefferson River, prohibiting people from fishing there between 2 p.m. and midnight daily.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

