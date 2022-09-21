Officials lifted a full fishing closure along the Jefferson River on Wednesday after temperatures dropped and flows improved toward management criteria.
Fisheries managers enacted the closure in mid-August because of low stream flows and high water temperatures. Fish become more susceptible to disease and death under such conditions, and angling pressure adds to the stress.
Earlier on in the summer, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park applied “hoot owl” restrictions on the Jefferson River, prohibiting people from fishing there between 2 p.m. and midnight daily.
Evening fishing restrictions and full fishing closures are still in place along a few river segments in southwest Montana, though most have been lifted in the region.
Anglers are subject to an hoot owl restriction along the reach of the Big Hole River between Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site and Maidenrock Fishing Access Site.
Fishing along the portion of the Big Hole River from Dickie Bridge to the Big Hole's confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River is prohibited entirely.
Further downstream, fishing is prohibited along the stretch of the Big Hole River between Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site and the Big Hole’s confluence with the Beaverhead River.
The section of the Yellowstone River from Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site to Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site is still closed to all recreation, including fishing, while crews clean up debris from a bridge demolition project.