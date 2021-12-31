Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two fishing access sites flooded around Ennis on Friday, prompting temporary closures due to unsafe conditions among sub-zero temperatures, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

FWP closed the Ennis and Valley Garden fishing access sites as ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River caused water, ice and debris to flow into the sites. The fishing sites will be reopened once conditions improve, although when that will happen is unclear, according to FWP’s Friday morning news release.

Temperatures around Ennis sank to 4 degrees around 9 a.m. Friday as 14 mph winds created conditions of minus 14 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature forecast around Ennis on Friday peaked at 8 degrees with “blustery” winds predicted.

Overnight temperatures on New Year’s Eve were expected to dip to a low of minus 9 degrees with wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero, the weather service predicted.

At least 15 winter weather advisories, wind chill advisories, wind chill warnings and high wind watches were in effect Friday across the state, including a winter weather advisory around Livingston, Paradise Valley and Northeastern Yellowstone until Friday evening.

No active weather watches, warnings or advisories were in effect for Madison or Gallatin counties as of around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Temperatures in Bozeman hovered around 5 degrees Friday morning with 6 mph winds creating conditions of minus 9 degrees, according to the weather service. Overnight temperatures were predicted to drop to 14 degrees below zero Friday night.

Wind chills in Bozeman on New Year’s Day are predicted to be as low as minus 20 degrees. The Human Resource Development Council issued a “cold blue” Thursday afternoon, announcing it planned to open its Warming Centers in Bozeman during the day Friday and Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Bret Hauff is the Chronicle’s city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647.