editor's pick Fishing access sites near Ennis closed as sub-zero temperatures grip region By Chronicle staff Bret Hauff Author email Dec 31, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two fishing access sites flooded around Ennis on Friday, prompting temporary closures due to unsafe conditions among sub-zero temperatures, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.FWP closed the Ennis and Valley Garden fishing access sites as ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River caused water, ice and debris to flow into the sites. The fishing sites will be reopened once conditions improve, although when that will happen is unclear, according to FWP’s Friday morning news release.Temperatures around Ennis sank to 4 degrees around 9 a.m. Friday as 14 mph winds created conditions of minus 14 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature forecast around Ennis on Friday peaked at 8 degrees with “blustery” winds predicted.Overnight temperatures on New Year’s Eve were expected to dip to a low of minus 9 degrees with wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero, the weather service predicted. At least 15 winter weather advisories, wind chill advisories, wind chill warnings and high wind watches were in effect Friday across the state, including a winter weather advisory around Livingston, Paradise Valley and Northeastern Yellowstone until Friday evening.No active weather watches, warnings or advisories were in effect for Madison or Gallatin counties as of around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.Temperatures in Bozeman hovered around 5 degrees Friday morning with 6 mph winds creating conditions of minus 9 degrees, according to the weather service. Overnight temperatures were predicted to drop to 14 degrees below zero Friday night.Wind chills in Bozeman on New Year’s Day are predicted to be as low as minus 20 degrees. The Human Resource Development Council issued a “cold blue” Thursday afternoon, announcing it planned to open its Warming Centers in Bozeman during the day Friday and Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bret Hauff is the Chronicle’s city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wind Chill Advisory Meteorology Watch Fishing Site Temperature Warning Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work 3 hrs ago News COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County 5 hrs ago News HRDC pushes through final days of major fundraiser 5 hrs ago Crime and Courts Expungement process off to a slow start for former cannabis convictions 13 hrs ago Environment GVLT completes its 120th conservation easement near Big Sky Dec 30, 2021 City Bozeman working on building outdoor rinks Dec 30, 2021 What to read next City Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work News COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County News HRDC pushes through final days of major fundraiser Crime and Courts Expungement process off to a slow start for former cannabis convictions Environment GVLT completes its 120th conservation easement near Big Sky City Bozeman working on building outdoor rinks Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section GVLT completes its 120th conservation easement near Big Sky Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Bozeman working on building outdoor rinks Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Bozeman Warming Center opening during weekend days as temps dip below zero Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Conservation groups win Forest Service challenge to elk, grizzly habitat in Helena National Forest Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Avalanche danger moderate around Bozeman, Big Sky; considerable around Cooke City, West Yellowstone Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Latest Local Stepmother's scary accident puts life into perspective for Montana State's Brody Grebe 3 hrs ago COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County 5 hrs ago HRDC pushes through final days of major fundraiser 5 hrs ago Expungement process off to a slow start for former cannabis convictions 13 hrs ago