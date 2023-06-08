Let the news come to you

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted in a meeting Thursday to implement emergency fishing restrictions on three southwest Montana rivers.

The restrictions on the Beaverhead, Big Hole and Ruby rivers come as the agency records declining trout populations connected to unsuitable environmental conditions.

The restrictions generally address closures for spawning season, limiting some fish to catch-and-release, and implementing some gear restriction changes for fish hooks.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.