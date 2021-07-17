Two small fires started in the eastern Gallatin Range and along the Boulder River south of Big Timber on Saturday, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Two other fires are burning hundreds of acres in the northeastern Crazy Mountains.
On Saturday afternoon, the Chippy fire was at about a tenth of an acre, burning through the main Boulder River drainage above Chippy Park, officials wrote.
The Fridley Creek fire torched about a tenth of an acre west of Emigrant in the Fridley Creek drainage on the east side of the Gallatins.
Officials did not confirm the cause of the Chippy fire on Saturday, but they did confirm that the Fridley Creek fire was sparked by lightning. Two Type 3 helicopters were dropping water on the Chippy fire and crews were hiking to the area of the start.
Firefighters felled the lightning-struck tree that started the Fridley Creek fire. They were mopping up the fire area on Saturday. The Forest Service expects the fire will be controlled by the end of Saturday night. It has been fully contained, they wrote.
Two other wildfires started in the northeast end of the Crazy Mountains. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., the American Fork fire had burned through about 700 acres. The O’Hearn Creek fire, just 2 miles north, had torched about 400 acres near Makey Creek.
Both wildfires in the Crazies were actively spreading in timber. Multiple engines, one Type 2 firefighting crew, and one crew of smokejumpers were responding. A large air tanker and several helicopters were providing air support.
“We’re using a full suppression strategy for these two fires, providing for firefighter and public safety first and foremost. Anticipated weather for the areas calls for potentially very active fire behavior,” said Jeff Shinn, agency administrator and acting deputy forest supervisor, in a news release.
The Forest Service is urging the public to avoid the area around the American Fork and O'Hearn Creek fires. The cause of the O'Hearn Creek fire was under investigation. Officials did not confirm the cause of the American Fork fire on Saturday.
Stage 1 or stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect across the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. People can view the various restrictions online at mtfireinfo.org.
“Given the high number of incidents both within the northern Rockies as well as nationally, firefighting resources continue to be spread thin and it remains critically important that the public do their part in preventing any additional fire starts by complying with campfire restrictions and any fire-related closures in effect on the Forest,” Shinn said.
