Firefighters have controlled a wildfire that sparked south of Big Timber on Sunday afternoon.

The Contact Creek fire was first reported to the U.S. Forest Service just after noon on Sunday, said Bob Culbreth, Custer Gallatin National Forest Beartooth zone fire management officer.

The fire torched about 21 acres of heavy timber and grass, both on private and public land, Culbreth said. It burned along the Main Boulder Road, approximately 28 miles south of Big Timber.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

