Firefighters have controlled a wildfire that sparked south of Big Timber on Sunday afternoon.
The Contact Creek fire was first reported to the U.S. Forest Service just after noon on Sunday, said Bob Culbreth, Custer Gallatin National Forest Beartooth zone fire management officer.
The fire torched about 21 acres of heavy timber and grass, both on private and public land, Culbreth said. It burned along the Main Boulder Road, approximately 28 miles south of Big Timber.
Some 80 firefighters with crews from Sweet Grass County, Park County, the Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation battled the blaze, according to Culbreth.
The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post on Monday that hotshots and a Type 2 helicopter were responding. Park County restricted travel south of the Natural Bridge to local traffic only.
The fire stopped growing before Monday, Culbreth said. By Tuesday afternoon, crews were mopping up, and there were no active closures within the area. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Culbreth said the Contact Creek fire was among the first wildfires reported within his zone of the Custer Gallatin National Forest this year. Dry fuels and topography were factors in its growth over the weekend.