Crews spent Thursday fighting two wildfires in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest just after lightning strikes caused some other small starts around the forest on Wednesday night.
Catherine McRae, a spokesperson for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said the Wisdom Ranger District has responded to four new starts today, and lightning from storms passing through the region brought a chain of wildfire incidents to the area around Dillon.
The Forest Service has focused resources on two wildfires — the Canyon Mountain fire about 15 mountains north of Dillon and the Goose fire south of Cameron.
Dillon Dispatch first detected the Canyon Mountain fire on Tuesday at around 2 p.m., according to the Forest Service. The fire was in rocky terrain directly northeast of Canyon Mountain Peak around the base of the Pioneer Mountains.
By Thursday afternoon, the fire had burned through about a quarter acre of sagebrush, dry grass and timber.
Resources from Beaverhead County, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest have all responded. So have a DNRC helicopter and a U.S. Forest Service helicopter.
McRae said on Thursday that the cause of the Canyon Mountain fire hasn’t been confirmed yet, and it isn’t clear exactly when the fire started. No structures were threatened on Thursday.
In the Gravelly Mountains south of Cameron, a small wildfire that sparked last week grew to about 20 acres by Thursday, said Joe Brummell, director of Disaster and Emergency Services for Madison County.
The other two small wildfires were still burning in Madison County on Thursday, but firefighters had contained them and they weren’t growing, according to Brummell. A Type 2 team was set to take over management of the Goose fire on Friday, he said.
A red flag warning was in effect in Broadwater and Madison Counties from noon to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds with gusts between 30 to 35 mph and low humidity were expected to create critical fire weather conditions.
Smoke on Thursday was wafting into some parts of Montana from fires in Idaho and Washington, according to air quality meteorologists from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Air quality on Thursday afternoon was rated as good around Bozeman and moderate around West Yellowstone.
Stage 1 fire restrictions were set to go into effect on Friday across Madison, Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow Counties and the southern end of Powell and Granite Counties.
The restrictions affect lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, National Park Service within the Dillon Dispatch Zone.
People may not build campfires outside of developed campsites with established fire pits. They may not smoke outside of enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites or areas that are cleared of flammable materials three feet in diameter.
McRae said that the public so far has been very responsible this summer, and she noticed there were fewer human-caused starts around the Fourth of July weekend.
“It seems like the public is really stepping up,” she said. “There’s been an increase in awareness.”
