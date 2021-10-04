Shedhorn fire firefighers
Firefighters hike toward the Shedhorn fire burning south of Big Sky. (Courtesy of the Custer Gallatin National Forest)

 Courtesy of the Custer Gallatin National Forest

Efforts to contain a pair of fires that sparked last week improved over the weekend, with one being fully-contained while the other is halfway there.

The U.S. Forest Service reported in a pair of news releases that the Cottonwood fire near Gardiner had been 100% contained, while the Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky was about about 50% contained by Monday morning. No structures have been threatened by either fire.

The Shedhorn fire has burned about 75 acres of timber and grass in National Forest land in the Upper Tumbledown Creek area between Big Sky and West Yellowstone. The fire was reported last Monday and the cause is still under investigation.

The response to that fire the was downgraded a level by the Forest Service, according to the release. Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said that because crews have made such good progress on the fire — increasing containment by about 30% since Friday — the need for a higher level of incident command has decreased.

An area closure remains in place for the fire. The size of the closure has not changed since being announced Wednesday. The closure starts at the junction of Taylor Fork Road and extends north to Deadhorse Creek. A small section of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is also within the closure.

About 50 firefighters are working to contain the Shedhorn fire, with efforts focusing on building fuel breaks. Daley added that firefighters are felling hazard trees and trees that could be smoldering to help maintain containment.

A lone helicopter is providing air support for crews on the ground. There is also a temporary flight restriction in place for the fire, meaning no drones should be flown over the blaze.

The first two days of the fire each had an incursion with a drone. If a drone is spotted, aircraft are grounded, halting any type of aerial support, Daley said.

“It creates an extreme safety risk to firefighters, because we have no way to communicate with the drone operator,” Daly said.

The Cottonwood fire was 100% contained by Monday morning, according to a release. The fire was reported last Thursday and the cause is still under investigation. Roughly 10 acres of timber, sagebrush and grass were scorched by the fire.

No smoke or heat has been detected in the past 24 hours from the fire that was burning about 10 miles north of Gardiner in the Cinnabar Basin.

The fire was about 70% contained Saturday. A crew of 40 firefighters grappled with the blaze on Friday. That number has since shrunk to five, according to the release.

Warm and sunny weather is expected for the next couple of days, Daley said. Monitoring and checking for heat signatures will continue for the fire, but moisture could be on its way to the area by Wednesday.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.