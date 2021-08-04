Fire in the Crazies continues to burn despite rainfall By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Aug 4, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An aerial view of the American Fork fire from July 21. InciWeb Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fire in the Crazy Mountains continues to burn with rains earlier in the week aiding in its containment.The American Fork fire, a lightning-caused blaze that has been burning since July 17, has spread to more than 14,000 acres. A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for the Smith Creek Subdivision. The west side of the fire, where a finger-shaped portion of the blaze burst out due to strong eastern winds last week, received around three-quarters of an inch of rain.“It was advantageous, it did give crews a chance to get some work done there,” said Tim Webb, a member of the incident command team. “However there were short lived benefits from that, thanks to humidity levels dropping.” Fuel moistures did rise temporarily because of the rain on Monday, but by Tuesday moisture levels dropped back down. Humidity levels are expected to drop between 15% and 20% Wednesday and through the week.Firefighters’ focus is still on the western front, securing homes and other structures from the fire, but the northern and southern edges of the finger were well secured and are showing little heat, Webb said.The American Red Cross shelter at the Shields Valley Senior Center in Wilsall is still on standby. Matt Ochsner, American Red Cross regional communications director for Montana and Idaho, said the shelter has no timetable for closing and that the Red Cross will continue talks with fire managers in the area to determine the next steps for the shelter. An aerial infrared flight has not occurred since July 30 because of poor visibility. While the fire has not exponentially grown from the last update — which had the American Fork fire at 14,397 acres — according to reports from crews in the area, there are still areas where the blaze has crept along, particularly in the west, Webb said.Operations Section Chief Troy Floyd said in a video update posted to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest’s Facebook page that the east side of the fire was being put under patrol status, and showed little signs of heat activity. Resources from that side of the fire are being sent to higher priority fires. The weather for the next few days promises to get drier and warmer. Temperatures are forecast to hang around the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, and humidity levels are predicted to continue to drop into the teens, said Matt Ludwig, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.Thunderstorms could be moving through, however they may drop little rain and provide more chances for lightning strikes on the already hot and dry area, Ludwig said. The weekend is forecast to be cooler, but strong gusts up to 30 mph blowing northwest to southeast could worsen the situation.“Even if things have gotten better temporarily, with the winds this weekend it’s possible we could see some heightened fire activity,” Ludwig said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 