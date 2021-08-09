20210802-AmericanForkFire.jpg
Shields River Road is closed after mile 14 due to the American Fork fire on Aug.2.

 Emma Smith/Chronicle

A wildfire burning about 12 miles northeast of Wilsall grew about 2,000 more acres over the weekend, but Sunday evening rains and a cooler Monday provided some relief for firefighters.

The lightning-caused American Fork fire in the Crazy Mountains grew to just over 19,000 acres as of Monday, or about 29 square miles. That’s up from about 17,500 acres on Friday.

The fire, which started on July 17, is about 10% contained. As of Monday, there were 87 people working on the fire.

A Sunday storm gave firefighters some relief, said Troy Floyd, operations section chief for the management team on the fire, in a Monday video update. The area surrounding the American Fork fire saw about a half-inch of rain on Sunday, he said.

“That really helped us out,” Floyd said.

The fire did move north toward Lebo Peak this weekend. Toward the northeast, the footprint of the 2017 Blacktail fire has prevent some fire spread and control lines prevented the fire from spreading east and south.

Fire crews have worked to put up containment lines in the western end of the fire.

“No movement was projected,” Floyd said.

A pre-evacuation order is still in place for residences in the area of Shields River Road, and a mandatory evacuation is still in effect for the Smith Creek area and portions of the Upper Shields River.

Firefighters on Monday focused on the Shields River area. Crews removed burnable vegetation along Shields River and Bennet Creek roads to create a fire break.

Farther north, in the Big Belt Mountains, the Woods Creek fire nearly doubled as high winds on Sunday fanned the flames.

The fire, about 16 miles northeast of Townsend, grew from about 20,600 acres on Friday to more than 40,000 acres on Monday. One secondary structure has burned, according to the Forest Service.

“The Woods Creek fire had the most growth yesterday,” Floyd said.

North winds that carried a thunderstorm moved the fire south. There was some movement north.

“The rain came at the right time, before it reached any subdivisions to the south,” he said. The area saw about half an inch of rainfall.

More than 430 firefighters were working the fire Monday. They focused on the new burnout area in the south, mopping up hot spots and constructing a fire line on the eastern edge.

The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday issued an evacuation notice for Grassy Mountain residents north of Highway 12.

A mandatory evacuation order issued by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office remained in place Monday for the Woods Creek fire, between Gravely Lane and Dry Gulch Road.

Highway 284 was open, according to the Forest Service.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

