Officials are preparing to burn small and large debris piles in the areas where crews have conducted logging projects near Bozeman.
The work could start as soon as this week, depending on the weather conditions.
U.S. Forest Service fire crews plan to torch small hand piles and larger machine-created piles south and north of Bozeman, in the areas where workers have conducted the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project and the North Bridgers Forest Health project.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest anticipates that once pile burning activities begin, they could continue through the winter months. Officials expect that fire will consume the smaller hand piles within a day, and the smoke impact will be minimal.
Plans are in the works to burn the larger machine-created piles later in the season. Those piles may smolder for several days, and they may kick up a small amount of smoke for more extended periods.
By Tuesday, the Forest Service had not determined when it would begin to burn piles. The work could start as early as Wednesday, but the timing is dependent on conditions, according to Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the national forest.
Fire officials work directly with the National Weather Service to obtain site-specific forecasts, which helps to ensure weather conditions are appropriate before pile burning occurs. A burn plan has also been prepared to direct the activities on the ground, officials wrote in a press release.
“I recognize the concern and sensitivity as it relates to prescribed fire,” said Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen in the release. “We have a strategic plan in place to have the most successful prescribed fire operations and minimize impacts to the community. I greatly appreciate the community’s (patience) during our operations.”
Pile burning activities will be concentrated south of town in the Gallatin range, around the Leverich, Moser, Hyalite and Kirk Hill areas. There, workers have been thinning out trees as part of the approximately 4,700-acre Bozeman Municipal Watershed project.
The work is aimed at improving firefighter and public safety and protecting Bozeman’s water from the impacts of a large wildfire. Hyalite and Bozeman creeks supply about 80% of the city’s drinking water.
Pile burning will also occur north of town in the Bridger range, throughout the South Brackett, Battle Ridge and Fairy Lake Road corridors. In those areas, logging crews have carved out stands of trees as part of the approximately 2,300-acre North Bridgers Forest Health project.
That project was designed to make trees more resilient to insect and disease outbreaks, though the secondary goals include reducing fuels and supplying wood products to local mills, according to the Forest Service.
Both timber projects were approved several years ago, but faced lawsuits on grounds that the environmental analyses didn’t adequately address the environmental impacts of the work. All legal injunctions on the projects were cleared in federal court by 2020.
