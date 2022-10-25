Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Officials are preparing to burn small and large debris piles in the areas where crews have conducted logging projects near Bozeman.

The work could start as soon as this week, depending on the weather conditions.

U.S. Forest Service fire crews plan to torch small hand piles and larger machine-created piles south and north of Bozeman, in the areas where workers have conducted the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project and the North Bridgers Forest Health project.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.