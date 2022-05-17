Forest Service crews are prepping for prescribed burning around Bozeman and Hebgen Lake this spring, officials announced this week.
James Pummel, speaking on behalf of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said crews plan to conduct prescribed burning in the Bozeman and Hebgen Lake ranger districts this spring, though there is no specific date in place yet.
Fire crews are looking for opportunities to burn slash piles along the Leverich drainage and Moser Jump-Off Road in the Gallatin Range. They also want to burn piles along Fairy Creek in the Bridger range.
When conditions are favorable, crews also hope to burn slash piles in the Hebgen Lake ranger district along Denny Creek Road and around the Hebgen Flats Area.
Areas around the Porcupine Forest Service Cabin by Big Sky and above the Langohr Campground near Hyalite are being evaluated for broadcast burning, officials wrote in the release. Broadcast burning is a type of prescribed burn that targets small-diameter trees, mimicking a lower-intensity wildfire, Pummel said.
Once prescribed burning does begin, the public should expect to see and smell smoke around Bozeman and Hebgen Lake — possibly for days. Those who are in the general vicinity of the activity could see flames, he said.
Around Bozeman, large piles of woody debris are from ongoing logging projects in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Setting the piles ablaze is among the last steps in cleaning up the slash created by logging, according to Pummel.
Slash piles in the Gallatin Mountains are from the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project — an approximately 4,700-acre forest thinning and prescribed burning project between the Hyalite and Bozeman creek drainages south of Bozeman.
The Forest Service is building fuel breaks between the two creek drainages in an effort to protect the city of Bozeman’s water supply in the event of a large wildfire. The agency also wants to improve defensible space for firefighters and homes.
A second logging project is underway in the Bridger and Bangtail mountains. The North Bridgers Forest Health Project covers about 2,300 acres between the Grassy Mountain area and Fairy Creek area. The aim of the project is to improve forest health.
Crews typically burn slash piles when snow is on the ground — often in late fall or early spring, according to Pummel. They are trying to get ahead by taking advantage of wetter conditions this spring, Pummel said.
Pummel said he expects prescribed burning will increase in the fall and winter. Crews typically allow piles to sit for about a year before they burn them.
“The use of prescribed fire is an important tool for the management of our ecosystems and reducing hazardous fuels,” district rangers Jason Brey and Corey Lewellen said in the news release.
“We recognize the short-term impacts from smoke and the risk associated with using prescribed fire. We have strategic plans and contingencies in place to help minimize risk,” they said.