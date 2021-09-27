Shedhorn Fire

Smoke can be seen in this photo of the Shedhorn fire in the upper Taylor Fork drainage in Custer Gallatin National Forest. The fire was reported Monday afternoon.

 Courtesy of Custer Gallatin Forest Service

Crews were on their way to fight a fire reported Monday in the Taylor Fork area of the Custer Gallatin National Forest between Big Sky and West Yellowstone. 

The wildfire, named the Shedhorn fire, was estimated to be about 30 acres as of Monday evening. It was burning timber and grassland, forest service spokesperson Marna Daley said Monday evening.

The fire is in steep and rocky terrain, near the boundary with Lee Metcalf Wilderness. Smoke could be visible from the Madison Valley and from Big Sky, according to the Facebook post.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m., although when the fire started is still unclear.

Several engines were on route to the fire, Daley said just before 5:30 p.m. Ground resources were hiking in on Monday night, according to an updated press release sent just before 8 p.m. 

A helicopter and air tankers were not able to respond Monday because of a drone flying in the area, according to a Facebook post from the Custer Gallatin Forest Service.

Drones flying near wildfires can be a danger to firefighters, according to the forest service, and can force helicopters and other aircrafts to leave the area.

The fire was burning near the Upper Tumbledown Creek, in the upper end of the Taylor Fork drainage, according to the release.

No structures were threatened by the fire, according to the release, although there were buildings within about five miles of the fire start. 

The fire was reported on Monday by members of the public, Daley said. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation, she said.

The National Weather Service had put a red flag warning for fire weather in place for Gallatin County until 9 p.m. Monday. The warning said low humidity, warm temperatures, strong winds and a wind shift could create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

Warm and dry conditions are anticipated Tuesday, according to the Forest Service. Strong, gusty winds are expected to bring in cooler temperatures midweek. 

As of Monday afternoon, the state had 11 large, active fires, not including the Shedhorn fire. Since the first of the year, there have been more than 2,440 fire starts in Montana, according to the governor's office.  

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

