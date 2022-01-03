FERC recommends further repairs, upgrades after Hebgen Dam malfunction By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jan 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now A NorthWestern Energy truck blocks access to Hebgen Dam on Wednesday. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Hebgen Dam holds back Hebgen Lake on Dec. 1. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now ABOVE: Volunteers search a channel of the upper Madison River for fish stranded by drastically lowered water levels below Hebgen Dam on Dec. 1. RIGHT: Travis Wilson, a diver from Associated Underwater Services, preps to go into the river to make the fix at Hebgen Dam on Dec. 1. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Travis Wilson, a diver from Associated Underwater Services, preps to go into the river to make the fix at Hebgen Dam on Dec. 1, 2021. NorthWestern Energy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NorthWestern Energy must make “further permanent repairs” to a recently fixed gate stem at Hebgen Dam after a malfunction caused sudden drops in water flows into the Madison River, according to a letter from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.The federal agency, which is responsible for dam licensing, included this finding and other recommendations and requirements for the utility company in a Dec. 23 letter responding to an incident report filed by NorthWestern Energy with FERC in early December.The federal agency’s response letter said that the incident report, which is not publicly available, described the repair process for a broken coupling on a gate stem — a segmented metal shaft that controls the opening and closing motions of gates on dams. A permanent repair is needed because of “installation difficulties” described in the incident report, the letter said.The letter also said the utility company should install alarms at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge just below the dam to detect “flows of concern” and install a camera at the bottom of the dry side of the dam.Celeste Miller, a FERC spokesperson, said in an email that the coupling repair was a temporary fix, and that NorthWestern Energy would need to work with the same company that created the new coupling — Anaconda Foundry Fabrication Company — to create a new, permanent part.The gate that failed on Nov. 30, causing flows to plunge to as low as 278 cubic feet per second below the dam, would have to be shut for the new coupler to be attached, according to the letter. NorthWestern Energy Spokesperson Jo Dee Black said in an email that the gate will not be closed until there is enough water in the reservoir that can be released by the dam’s spillway to maintain flows in the Madison River.She said that would “likely be early Summer 2022.”The incident report the Dec. 23 letter responded to is considered critical energy information. The Chronicle filed a Freedom of Information Act Request for the incident report in December, but the request was not granted because critical energy information is exempt from FOIA.The contents of the report are only available through the critical energy information request process, according to a member of the federal agency’s FOIA office. That type of request requires the signing of a media non-disclosure agreement to obtain records under the critical energy infrastructure information label, and consultation with FERC on what can be published from the report.In a different report filed last month, NorthWestern Energy self-reported that it violated a pair of requirements under its federal license. FERC said in its letter that it is still considering action on those violations.A decision won’t be made until after a report detailing exactly how the coupling failed and the utility company’s response to the failure is delivered to FERC. The letter said that NorthWestern Energy has 90 days to file the report, called a root cause analysis, from when the letter was dated.The letter said that it took nearly 10 hours before the utility company was aware of the drop in flows at Hebgen Dam. The malfunction happened at 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, and NorthWestern Energy found out at 12:16 p.m., according to the letter. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Company Ferc Dam Hydrography Letter Agency Malfunction Request Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Students return from winter break with masks optional in Bozeman's high schools 5 hrs ago News State auditor calls for reforms to Montana's cabin site sale program 5 hrs ago Environment FERC recommends further repairs, upgrades after Hebgen Dam malfunction 5 hrs ago News Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to kick off 50th year with winter performances Jan 2, 2022 Business Bozeman dispensaries open to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales Jan 1, 2022 Education Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors Jan 1, 2022 What to read next Education Students return from winter break with masks optional in Bozeman's high schools News State auditor calls for reforms to Montana's cabin site sale program Environment FERC recommends further repairs, upgrades after Hebgen Dam malfunction News Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to kick off 50th year with winter performances Business Bozeman dispensaries open to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales Education Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Fishing access sites near Ennis closed as sub-zero temperatures grip region Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 GVLT completes its 120th conservation easement near Big Sky Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Conservation groups win Forest Service challenge to elk, grizzly habitat in Helena National Forest Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Avalanche danger moderate around Bozeman, Big Sky; considerable around Cooke City, West Yellowstone Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Montana forestry programs double acreage in 2021 Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Latest Local Montana State women's basketball games against Idaho, Montana postponed due to COVID-19 protocols 2 hrs ago Bozeman woman accused of punching, attempting to strangle man on New Year's Eve 4 hrs ago Bozeman woman accused of felony assault for hitting, attempting to restrain man 4 hrs ago Bozeman looking into ways to reduce train noise 4 hrs ago