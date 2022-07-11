More centers dedicated to helping people explore and sign up for federal flood assistance are set to open this week.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration announced in a release Saturday that three Disaster Recovery Centers would be opening in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties. Mobile centers will also be set up in Carbon and Park counties.
The pair of Disaster Recovery Centers in Stillwater and Park counties will open Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Stillwater County center will be at the Absarokee Elementary School. The Park County center will be at the Park High School in Livingston.
Both will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, according to the release.
The Carbon County center opened Saturday at Roosevelt Jr. High School. That center will also operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Mobile Registration Intake Centers are coming to Carbon and Park counties, too.
The Carbon County mobile center will be at the Fromberg Methodist Church until Tuesday, and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Park County Mobile Center at the Gardiner High School is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, July 16.
Anthony Mayne, a FEMA spokesperson, said that the mobile centers are temporary. The Disaster Recovery Centers will be open for as long as needed, with no end date scheduled for their closure.
All of the centers can help people affected by the flooding in June to navigate the different FEMA individual assistance programs, which were authorized in late June after a request from Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Some resources available through FEMA include the individuals and housing program, disaster case management, crisis counseling and assistance, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance and clean removal assistance.
Mayne said people will be working in the centers to help those affected by flooding figure out what programs they are eligible for, and to walk them through the application process.
People can also call the federal agency’s disaster assistance hotline at 800-621-3362 for help with the individual assistance programs.
Mayne said that while individual assistance is available, it is not a substitute for insurance. If a person has insurance, they should file a claim first, but can still come to a disaster center or call the hotline to see what else they might be eligible for, he said.
“We want to make sure you get the help you need, but we make sure not to double dip,” Mayne said.
Mayne also warned of scammers and fraudsters that appear after disasters. He said that the agency has Disaster Survivor Assistance teams in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties wearing FEMA gear with ID badges.
If people are skeptical, they can ask to see the ID badge and even call the hotline to confirm whether the person works for FEMA.
Previously, Sen. Steve Daines’ office held mobile office hours for the first few weeks after the Yellowstone River to help people connect to relief resources.
A Daines spokesperson said that the senator is still working on recovery issues and with Montana’s congressional delegation and the governor’s office to get more resources.
Veterans Affairs sent mobile vet centers, which aimed to provide trauma and emotional counseling, in late June to the Gardiner, Livingston and Fromberg areas in response to a request from Sen. Jon Tester.
The last mobile center was sent on July 2. A spokesperson from Tester’s office said that more can be deployed on an as needed basis.
To get assistance from the VA, people can contact the Missoula Vet Center at 406-721-4981 or the Billings Vet Center at 406-657-6071.