The administrator for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived in Helena Wednesday night and plans to visit flood-damaged areas.
Jaclyn Rothenberg, a spokesperson for the federal agency, said that Administrator Deanne Criswell and a team of FEMA leadership plan to make numerous stops in Montana to assess flood-damaged areas.
The first stop will be at the State Emergency Coordination Center. Then the FEMA administrator will conduct a disaster survey flyover of Red Lodge Thursday morning, Rothenberg said.
From there the team will be on the ground meeting with local officials and assessing damage. Criswell will participate in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. with Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras in Red Lodge.
The FEMA administrator’s arrival in Montana comes just hours after Gov. Greg Gianforte formally requested an expedited presidential major disaster declaration.
Rothenberg said that assessments are already being made for that declaration, but could not give a timeframe for when President Joe Biden could sign the declaration.
“There’s no set time period, each disaster is different,” Rothenberg said.
Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale wrote a letter urging President Biden to “promptly approve” the governor's request.
Should the declaration be signed by the president, Rothenberg said that FEMA would be back to show support.
The administrator's visit comes as parts of southern Montana reel from historic flooding from rivers swollen with snowmelt. The floods have damaged roads, washed away bridges and prompted Yellowstone National Park to close to visitors.
In Red Lodge, a creek jumped its banks and flooded homes in the town of roughly 2,100 people. Power outages and damage to power transmission infrastructure also affected the town.
Carbon County, where Red Lodge is located, had six bridges washed out by flooding, and had damage to highways 212 and 308, according to the state's request for a disaster declaration.
The request estimated the damage to transportation infrastructure in the state at $29 million.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.