Visitors will be required to pay up at two popular campgrounds in the Bozeman area starting next week.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest will start charging daily fees at the Battle Ridge and Blackmore campgrounds on Aug. 1. The new fees are $10 per day at Battle Ridge Campground in the Bridger Mountains and $16 per day at Blackmore Campground which is near Hyalite Reservoir.

There will be a fee station at the campground for visitors to pay the fee, national forest spokesperson Marna Daley said Monday.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

