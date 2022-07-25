Visitors will be required to pay up at two popular campgrounds in the Bozeman area starting next week.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest will start charging daily fees at the Battle Ridge and Blackmore campgrounds on Aug. 1. The new fees are $10 per day at Battle Ridge Campground in the Bridger Mountains and $16 per day at Blackmore Campground which is near Hyalite Reservoir.
There will be a fee station at the campground for visitors to pay the fee, national forest spokesperson Marna Daley said Monday.
There are 12 campsites at Battle Ridge and 10 at Blackmore. Both are popular, according to a national forest press release.
“Over the past 20+ years, these campgrounds have been available to the public for free, but as the community of Bozeman has grown and the number of camping visitors has increased, the campgrounds are experiencing increasing wear and tear,” the press release states.
The forest service operates the Battle Ridge campground, according to the release. Daley said the fees will go into paying for repairs to the water system, new picnic tables and new toilets.
Those fees will be collected through the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, according to the release.
The Blackmore campground is operated by the Rocky Mountain Recreation Company. According to the press release, new picnic tables as well as future investments in new vault toilets and fire rings.
Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen said in the release that the fees will “allow for an improved camping experience.”
“New revenue will give us a chance to address deferred maintenance while also turning an eye toward future campground enhancements,” Lewellen said.
