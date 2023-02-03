Federal officials announced on Friday that they are launching a 12-month status review to determine whether to remove Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrote in its 90-day finding that it will conduct the status review in response to three petitions to delist the bears from both ecosystems. The petitions were issued by the states of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.
Grizzly bears were added to the Endangered Species List in 1975, after their numbers dropped to record lows in the Lower 48, and small populations were driven to isolated areas within Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
Since the species first received federal protections, populations in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks have rebounded to more than 2,000 bears, according to the agency's estimates.
Amid the recovery, the animals have expanded their ranges farther into the states of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, and while different populations are close to connecting and exchanging genetics, they are still isolated.
If the Service decides to propose to delist both populations, it will consider the effects that the loss of federal protections would have on the recovery of grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states as a whole, according to a news release.
“Grizzly bear recovery and conservation are complex issues, requiring coordination among federal agencies, states, Tribes, and other stakeholders,” the agency wrote, noting that it appreciates the states’ historical commitments and partnerships to recover bears.
“However, the impact of recently enacted state laws and regulations affecting these two grizzly bear populations is of concern and needs to be evaluated,” it wrote. “We will fully evaluate these and all other potential threats, and associated state regulatory mechanisms, in detail when we conduct the status assessments and make the 12-month findings.”
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office wrote in a press release that the state welcomes the Service’s decision to consider delisting grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, since the population has far surpassed recovery goals.
“After decades of work, the grizzly bear has more than recovered in the NCDE, which represents a conservation success,” the governor said. “As part of that conservation success, the federal government has accepted our petition to delist the grizzly in the NCDE, opening the door to state management of this iconic American species.”
Gianforte’s office noted that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has the structure in place to successfully assume full management of the species, and that upon a delisting, state laws and administrative rules will become the primary and legal mechanisms guiding that management.
Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ office also praised the Service’s decision, writing that the senator has long pushed the administration to move ahead with the process.
“This is great news for Montana. The science is clear — it’s time to delist the grizzly bear,” Daines said in a statement. “I’m glad to see Fish and Wildlife Service listen to science, Montanans, and Governor Gianforte to move forward with the process to delist the grizzly bear in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems.”
Montana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said in a statement on Friday that defending the state’s outdoor heritage and wildlife is critically important to its way of life, and that starts with following the best available science.
“After decades of collaborative work between federal, state, local, and Tribal groups, we’ve seen grizzly bears in Montana come back from the brink of extinction, and that’s something to celebrate,” he said. “FWS took a step in the right direction today, which is a testament to the strength of grizzly populations in Montana.”
Tester added that now the state government needs to develop science-based management plans to ensure success, "and I’ll hold the Biden Administration’s feet to the fire to provide support."
Montana’s Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke, who attempted to delist the Yellowstone grizzly population in 2017 while serving as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior under the Trump administration, also issued a statement on Friday.
“The time to delist the grizzly is long overdue. As Secretary I followed the science and guidance of wildlife experts and delisted the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly only to have it overturned by a radical activist judge. I will be working with the Montana and neighboring delegations to introduce legislation to delist the bear and restore state management to our wildlife,” Zinke said.
A year after the Fish and Wildlife Service moved to remove Yellowstone-area grizzlies from the Endangered Species List in 2017, a federal district court judge sided with conservation groups and Tribes who challenged the decision. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed the ruling in 2020.
The courts concluded that the Service had not adequately analyzed how removing federal protections for one population of bears might impact other isolated grizzly populations in the Lower 48 states. They worried that the move could threaten the genetic resilience of the species as a whole.
Late last year, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released a draft grizzly bear management plan for the state, which would ultimately serve as its framework for managing the species. The department is accepting public comments on the document until Saturday.
Under the preferred version of the plan, FWP would seek to keep core populations of grizzlies at recovery levels, but it would manage for a lower density of bears in between those regions.
The department would attempt to minimize the relocation or killing of grizzlies, as long as those animals pass through areas where it's likely they will contribute to genetic exchange between populations.
Andrea Zaccardi, legal director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s carnivore conservation program, said she worries that Montana's draft plan doesn’t have a lot of teeth when it comes to protecting grizzlies or the linkage corridors between their populations.
“It’s disheartening that the federal government may strip protection from these treasured animals to appease trophy hunters and the livestock industry,” she said in a news release.
"After approving the all-out slaughter of wolves, Montana officials have proven they can’t be trusted to make science-based wildlife decisions. Our nation’s beloved grizzlies deserve better," she said.
