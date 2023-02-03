Grizzly bear
Buy Now

A grizzly bear tips a dead tree near Obsidian Creek.

 Jim Peaco, NPS

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Federal officials announced on Friday that they are launching a 12-month status review to determine whether  to remove Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrote in its 90-day finding that it will conduct the status review in response to three petitions to delist the bears from both ecosystems. The petitions were issued by the states of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

Grizzly bears were added to the Endangered Species List in 1975, after their numbers dropped to record lows in the Lower 48, and small populations were driven to isolated areas within Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.