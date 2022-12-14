Let the news come to you

Whitebark pine — a high-elevation tree that supports grizzly bears, Clark’s nutcrackers and other native wildlife species — has been listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, federal officials announced on Wednesday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision will make it illegal for people to remove, possess or damage the trees on federal lands. That rule doesn’t apply to non-federal land, unless such activities are prohibited under state law.

“As a keystone species of the West, extending (Endangered Species Act) protections to whitebark pine is critical to not only the tree itself, but also the numerous plants, animals, and watersheds that it supports,” said USFWS Regional Director Matt Hogan in a news release.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

