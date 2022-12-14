Whitebark pine — a high-elevation tree that supports grizzly bears, Clark’s nutcrackers and other native wildlife species — has been listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, federal officials announced on Wednesday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision will make it illegal for people to remove, possess or damage the trees on federal lands. That rule doesn’t apply to non-federal land, unless such activities are prohibited under state law.
“As a keystone species of the West, extending (Endangered Species Act) protections to whitebark pine is critical to not only the tree itself, but also the numerous plants, animals, and watersheds that it supports,” said USFWS Regional Director Matt Hogan in a news release.
“The Service now looks forward to continuing engagement with the many whitebark pine conservation partners during the recovery planning process to ensure the species continues to endure for future generations,” he said.
Whitebark pine inhabit windy, cold alpine environments across the West, and their nuts serve as a high-energy food source for native wildlife, especially grizzly bears, which also receive Endangered Species Act protections.
While the federal agency decided to list the tree as threatened, it chose not to designate critical habitat for the species, since the USFWS does not consider habitat loss to be a threat to its continued survival.
Instead, mountain pine beetles, altered wildfire patterns and climate change are among the greatest threats, it wrote. White pine blister rust — a non-native fungal disease that has contributed to the decline of the trees — is the primary threat.
As a result of those factors, scientists estimated that by 2016, 51% of all standing whitebark pine trees had died, according to the USFWS. It concluded that the tree “is likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future throughout its range.”
Whitebark pine was originally proposed for an ESA listing in December of 2020. The threatened status will aid in new and ongoing research around conserving the tree, including efforts to combat white pine blister rust, according to the federal agency.
In the news release, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ forestry department said that it commends and honors the agency’s decision, writing that Native Americans continue to be stewards of the land and understand the need for balanced ecosystems.
“CS&KT does this by utilizing our traditional ecological knowledge taught from story and songs and applying it to western science techniques. Whitebark pine is not only a keystone species for this balance, but it is also part of our first foods and culture,” according to the department.
Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said that as a tree species, whitebark pine is iconic in the high country in the West. Losing it to an introduced fungal pathogen is incredibly sad and climate change just might be the nail in the coffin, he added.
However, what’s happening to whitebark pine is typical of what’s happening to the high country in general. Other alpine species, including the pika and wolverine, inhabit a limited area and are further threatened by the impacts of climate change, Greenwald said.
While the Center for Biological Diversity praises the federal agency’s decision to list whitebark pine as threatened, the group believes the agency should designate habitat for the tree. The species does grow across a large area, but there’s a much smaller subset of areas where it can actually survive into the future, he said.
Matthew Koehler, director of the WildWest Institute, said that the group submitted a petition to list whitebark pine under the Endangered Species Act six or seven years ago. At the time, the USFWS ruled that a listing was warranted but precluded because of funding shortfalls.
“I know that other groups took the torch and carried it on, and it’s good to see they are listing whitebark pine as threatened,” he said. “It’s important for people to remember that it’s not just wildlife species that are at risk of extinction. There are numerous plant species that are threatened by climate change and all of its impacts.”
Derek Goldman, national field director and Northern Rockies field representative for the Endangered Species Coalition, said the group has been waiting eagerly for the federal agency’s decision on whitebark pine, and it applauds the agency for making the right one.
The tree is slow-growing and it lives at the very tops of mountains, sustaining ecosystems at those higher elevations, he said. It’s critical for grizzlies, Clark’s nutcrackers and squirrels, but it’s threatened by mountain pine beetles and blister rust, which are amplified by climate change.
“The decision to list this species will bring much needed attention, resources and support to help restore those forests and prevent the extinction of this tree that’s important and iconic to mountain landscapes throughout the West,” Goldman said.
Mike Garrity, executive director at Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said he’s glad that the USFWS has chosen to protect whitebark pine, but he’s concerned that the agency didn’t designate critical habitat for the tree.
The patches of whitebark pine that grow at lower elevations are particularly important, since it’s often easier for wildlife to access those areas, he said. Garrity worries that a lack of a habitat designation makes those trees vulnerable to logging and other activities.
“They are very important for grizzly bears. They were a huge food source for grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem. They produced high-fat pine nuts that bears relied on for hibernation,” he said.
