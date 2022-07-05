The Federal Highway Administration released $5.7 million in emergency funding last week for road repairs in the Custer Gallatin National Forest after floods tore through the area in June.
The $5.7 million is from “quick release” funds and is intended to target road infrastructure that was damaged during flooding in June that destroyed bridges and washed out roads throughout southwest Montana and in Yellowstone National Park.
In the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the damage was located mostly in the Beartooth, Gardiner and Yellowstone ranger districts.
In addition to the $5.7 million allocated last week, the forest service has reported $22.5 million in damages, Custer-Gallatin spokesperson Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan said, for a total of about $28 million.
The Forest Service is still assessing damage in the backcountry, Leuschen-Lonergan said.
According to the news release, 58 roads and 21 bridges remain impassible as of Friday.
The $5.7 million announced on Friday is for repairs to “critical ingresses and egresses” into national forest land, Leuschen-Lonergan said. It doesn’t address repairs to damaged trails and recreation infrastructure.
Leuschen-Lonergan said they don’t yet have a timeline on when repairs covered by the allocation could begin.
According to the news release, repairs would be directed at restoring access to Mill Creek, West Rosebud Creek, East Rosebud Creek, West Fork Rock Creek and Main Fork Rock Creek roads.
Additional funding from the emergency relief program will be made available for more permanent repairs, according to the news release.
Alex Sienkiewicz, district ranger for the Yellowstone district, said there is a “significant” washout on the Mill Creek road upstream of the Passage Creek confluence.
“It’s such that basically the ability of the road to safely handle vehicle traffic has been significantly undermined, and will need major reconstruction efforts to make it safe again,” Sienkiewicz said.
The road near Pray is closed at the gate at the Passage Falls Trailhead. West Fork Mill Creek Road is also closed.
Just south of there, the Six Mile Road is closed at the gate at Gold Prize Trailhead.