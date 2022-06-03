Federal officials have agreed to analyze the Yellowstone bison population’s potential for Endangered Species Act protections after finding “substantial, credible information” that they could be warranted.
In a 90-day finding published on Friday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it plans to “conduct an in-depth status review and analysis” to determine whether an Endangered Species Act listing is appropriate for the Yellowstone bison population.
That review process lasts 12 months. If the agency decides protections are warranted, it will launch a separate rule-making process with public notice and comment.
Friday’s determination by the Fish and Wildlife Service was based on three separate petitions submitted by Western Watersheds Project, Buffalo Field Campaign and James Horsley.
Buffalo Field Campaign has long advocated for a wild, free-roaming bison population on the landscape, and it has long opposed the use of slaughter as a means of keeping bison numbers steady within Yellowstone National Park.
Because of the risk that the disease brucellosis poses to Montana’s livestock industry, a certain number of bison are culled from the Yellowstone population annually. The state and national park manage the population jointly under the Interagency Bison Management Plan.
A significant number of bison in the national park have been exposed to brucellosis, which means the animals largely aren’t tolerated outside of the park’s borders in Montana. That said, there has never been a recorded case of bison transmitting brucellosis to cattle in the wild.
Some bison are hunted just beyond the border of the park each year, while others are captured and shipped to slaughter. Select animals can be enrolled in the Bison Conservation Transfer Program, which is an effort to transfer more live bison to Tribal lands.
The effort to secure Endangered Species Act protections for Yellowstone bison dates back to 2014 and 2015, when Western Watersheds Project, Buffalo Field Campaign and James Horsley submitted petitions for an ESA listing to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
In 2016, the federal agency found that there wasn’t enough information to indicate that such an action was warranted. Western Watersheds Project, Buffalo Field Campaign and Friends of Animals sued over the decision.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered the Fish and Wildlife Service to conduct a new 90-day finding in 2018, and the federal agency published one a year later. It again determined that an action was not warranted.
Again, the same three conservation groups sued over the decision. This January, the federal district court again ordered the Fish and Wildlife Service to conduct a new 90-day finding.
This Friday, the Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to reverse course, writing in a news release that the three petitions presented “substantial information” that listing the Yellowstone bison population as threatened or endangered could be appropriate.
There is credible information to indicate that the population could be threatened by “reductions of its range due to loss of migration routes, lack of tolerance for bison outside Yellowstone National Park, and habitat loss,” agency officials wrote.
Management actions described within the Interagency Bison Management Plan, over-utilization, disease and loss of genetic diversity could pose further threats.
The agency plans to fully evaluate those threats as part of the 12-month status assessment, wrote Joe Szuszwalak, a spokesperson for the Mountain-Prarie Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in an email.