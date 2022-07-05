Workers in Carbon, Stillwater and Park counties may be eligible for a federal unemployment program following flooding in June.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry announced Tuesday that workers in those flood-affected counties could be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, according to a release from the state agency.
The Disaster Unemployment Assistance announcement follows the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s approval of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s request for individual assistance on Friday.
Claims can be filed with the state agency between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by phone at 406-444-3454 until Aug. 4.
Jessica Nelson, spokesperson for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, said that the agency believes that most people who lost work because of the flooding will be eligible for regular unemployment insurance.
The state’s budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 set aside $17.5 million and $17.8 million for the Montana Unemployment Insurance Division, which handles unemployment claims and payouts.
Nelson said the state’s unemployment trust fund has more than $451 million, and should have plenty of money available to pay benefits to people impacted by flooding.
The disaster benefits are specifically for people impacted by flooding who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits, like independent contractors or sole proprietors who don’t have W-2 employment.
Nelson said that the agency wanted people who are unsure whether they are eligible for unemployment insurance or Disaster Unemployment Assistance to still reach out for help.
Qualifications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits include: living or working in Park, Stillwater or Carbon counties, worked or self-employed or scheduled to start work, could not or cannot work because of flood-caused workplace damage or destruction, not being able to reach the workplace because of flood damage, the job was a person’s primary source of income, cannot work because of an injury caused by flooding, or someone who became the breadwinner because the head of the household died because of the flood.
The benefits from the program are determined by the laws in the state where a disaster happened. Nelson said that weekly disaster benefit amounts can vary based on a person’s last tax return. Those amounts range from $233 to $618 a week.
The U.S. Department of Labor oversees the disaster benefits program, and works with FEMA to get the money to state agencies like the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
Those benefits will be paid to eligible people only during the Disaster Assistance Period, according to the federal agency. That period started June 12, and could continue for up to 26 weeks after a disaster declaration from the president.
The White House approved Gianforte’s request for a disaster declaration June 16.
People in Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties impacted by flooding are encouraged to file a claim with their insurance companies and to apply for FEMA assistance at floodrecovery.mt.gov, according to a release from the governor’s office.