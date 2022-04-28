In a verdict reached in federal district court on Tuesday, a jury sided with the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District over a Clean Water Act lawsuit that conservation groups filed against the district in 2020.
Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, Montana Rivers and the Gallatin Wildlife Association failed to prove to the six-person jury that the district violated the Clean Water Act, according to court documents.
The three conservation groups sued the water and sewer district in the summer of 2020, claiming that it illegally discharged nutrient pollution into the West Fork of the Gallatin River — a water quality-impaired stream.
A trial was held in Butte earlier this week. The jury sided with the water and sewer district, finding that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that it discharged nutrient pollution into the West Fork Gallatin River from a “point source.”
Under federal law, a point source is defined as a “discernible, confined and discrete conveyance,” like a pipe, ditch, channel or tunnel. A Clean Water Act permit is required to legally discharge pollutants from a point source into a waterway.
The plaintiffs argued that the district couldn’t apply for a discharge permit along the West Fork of the Gallatin River because the stream was listed as water quality impaired.
The district’s attorneys maintained that the alleged sources of pollution were not “point sources” as defined by the Clean Water Act, so the district wasn’t required to secure a permit. After a two year legal battle, the case went to trial Monday and Tuesday.
Ron Edwards, general manager of the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District, did not respond to a request for comments on the verdict on Thursday.
John Meyer, executive director of Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and the attorney for the three conservation groups, said he plans to appeal the jury’s verdict to a higher court.
Meyer said the judge made a legal error when he instructed the jury that an underdrain pipe was not a “point source” of pollution.
The plaintiffs claimed nutrient pollution was leaking from the pipe and from leaks in the district’s wastewater storage ponds.
Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association, said he has mixed feelings about the outcome of the case.
While he is disappointed by the jury’s verdict, a Montana Department of Environmental Quality employee stated under oath that the district needs to repair leaks in its wastewater holding ponds, which was the original purpose of the lawsuit, Nagel said.
Meyer said he has contacted Montana DEQ directly to see if the department will require the district to fix leaks in the liners of its holding ponds.
He is also waiting for the district court to set a trial date for the groups’ Clean Water Act litigation against Boyne Resorts, which owns of Big Sky Resort.
The three conservation groups claim that the Meadow Village golf course is being over-irrigated with treated sewage, and excess nutrients are reaching the West Fork of the Gallatin River.
“The only reason we’re bringing these actions out in front of the public is that the West Fork of the Gallatin River has been water quality impaired for over 10 years, and there’s a reason for that,” Nagel said.