A federal judge has halted an expansive logging project in the Kootenai National Forest, often referred to as the “Black Ram Project,” after finding that the U.S. Forest Service made critical errors in evaluating the project, especially its impact on grizzly bears.

The Black Ram Project encompasses more than 90,000 acres of federal forest land, while clear-cutting some areas, harvesting timber from others, and completing more than 90 miles of road construction. The U.S. Forest Service, along with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, defended the project, saying it is necessary for the forest health because of the increased risk of catastrophic fire, as well as the economic benefit the project would bring.

However U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said in his 62-page ruling that the Forest Service had violated several federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act in approving the project, and sharply criticized the U.S. Forest Service for not using up-to-date information or the best science available.


