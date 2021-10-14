Federal bill would direct $27 million to Montana's wildlife agency By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana’s Democratic U.S. senator has signed onto a bipartisan bill to route $27 million per year toward Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, allowing the department to fully carry out its state wildlife action plan.Sen. Jon Tester recently joined close to 30 other U.S. senators in cosponsoring the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2021.If passed, the bill would redirect $1.3 billion per year from the federal treasury toward state wildlife agencies so they can work toward conserving at-risk species. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks estimates that it could receive up to $27 million annually. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, and Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, introduced the conservation bill to the Senate this summer. Since then, it’s drawn bipartisan support.“Montana’s iconic wildlife is critically important to our landscapes and our hunting and fishing industries are a boon for our economy, which is why we need to do everything we can to make sure wildlife in our state is managed properly,” Tester said in a statement to the Chronicle.The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. A similar bill has been introduced in the House.Eric Clewis, field coordinator for the Montana Wildlife Federation, said the federal dollars outlined in the bill would be put toward conserving and managing wildlife species that states list as in need of conservation.Money routed to FWP could also go toward increasing opportunities for wildlife-associated recreation and advancing wildlife conservation education, according to the state agency. Species that are declining across Montana or are in need of more research would be targeted for conservation, Clewis said. Many are non-game species that people don’t typically think about, like invertebrates, songbirds and small mammals, he said.“Some of Montana’s most iconic species are declining and this bipartisan bill will take great strides towards preventing these species from becoming endangered,” he said in a news release. “We applaud Senator Tester for continuing to stand up for Montana’s wildlife and wild places.”Over 100 species are listed as “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” in Montana’s 2015 state wildlife action plan. They include Yellowstone and Westslope cutthroat trout, Arctic grayling, golden eagles, trumpeter swans, Canada lynx and greater sage-grouse.The funding outlined in the Recovering America's Wildlife Act would come from civil and criminal penalties, specifically natural resources fines and sanctions, Clewis said.About $97.5 million per year would go to conservation work on Tribal lands, benefiting Montana's eight Tribal Nations, the Montana Wildlife Federation wrote.A spokesperson for Montana's Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said that the senator shares the goals of the Recovering America's Wildlife Act.However, Daines' "top priority is to address the ongoing impacts of the 'Cottonwood' decision, which continues to divert resources away from needed wildlife conservation work." Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 