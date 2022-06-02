Crews are temporarily closing Ennis Lake Road downstream of Madison Dam to fix a flow line that was damaged by a falling rock on Monday, NorthWestern Energy announced on Thursday.
Heavy rainfall over Memorial Day weekend caused a large rock to fall on the flow line from the dam on Monday. The pipe ruptured, and the leaking water washed out the road in some areas, according to the public utility.
Jo Dee Black, a spokesperson for NorthWestern Energy, said the road below the dam is narrow, and construction crews are driving heavy equipment along it to access the leak.
To keep the public safe, the utility is closing Ennis Lake Road below the dam until Sunday morning.
Water in the flow line comes from the dam and travels down to the power house. The rock was large enough that it caused the pipe to rupture, and that caused significant washout along the road, according to Black.
Staff with the utility heard the rock when it fell on Monday, and they responded to it within minutes, Black said. Two anglers were parked along Ennis Lake Road at the time. They were able to walk away, but they weren’t able to get their vehicles out until later.
Crews made repairs to the road, and they reopened it to the public on Tuesday. But the pipe is still damaged, and it has continued to leak water that flows over the road, Black said. For that reason, the utility is restricting public access in the area until Sunday.
Heavy equipment, including a crane, will be used to fix the pipe. If further repairs are required in the future, and that necessitates public access restrictions, there will be notices, and signs will be put up in the area, Black said.
“NorthWestern Energy appreciates the cooperation of recreationists as we work to make repairs and reopen the area as quickly as possible,” the utility wrote in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.