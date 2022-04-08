As more visitors flock to public lands in the Greater Yellowstone region and elsewhere in Montana, land managers and nonprofits are tasked with managing the byproducts of that use, often with limited resources.
During a Friday forum hosted by Montana State University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, a panel of experts talked about the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on visitation to public lands and strategies for stewarding those spaces as use increases.
State and federal land managers and the director of a nonprofit noted that there are positive and negative impacts associated with increasing outdoor recreation during the forum, titled “Loved to Death? Balancing Backcountry User Impact and Stewardship.”
When pandemic-related restrictions went into effect in the spring of 2020, Montana Fish, Wildlife and parks saw a massive increase in visitation to state parks, wildlife management areas and fishing access sites, said marketing director Pat Doyle.
The number of visitors to Montana’s state parks increased approximately 30% between 2019 and 2020, and the rates flattened out at 2020 levels last year. About 3.4 million state park visitors were recorded in 2021, he said.
Campsite occupancy at Montana’s state parks also increased by more than 11% from 2019 to 2021. Prior to the rise, occupancy rates at the sites hovered around 70% to 80%, Doyle said.
The byproducts of that increased use weren’t all negative, but increased use meant increased resource damage, human waste, garbage pickup, driving violations, issues with fee compliance and even hammocks, according to Doyle.
The department is still encouraging people to come enjoy state parks and state lands, but it is adapting its marketing to emphasize responsible recreation and etiquette using advertising campaigns, Doyle said. Staff are also investing in partnerships with groups that focus on stewardship, like the Clark Fork Recreation Partnership out of Missoula.
As part of that effort, Montana FWP works with the city of Missoula, the Clark Fork Coalition, the University of Montana and other entities to develop messaging around floating and fishing the river responsibly and respectfully, he said.
“It’s an exciting time to be in outdoor recreation, not that that doesn’t have a lot of challenges, but we’ve seen a lot of people, especially during the pandemic and especially at a lot of our cultural and historic sites, really discover some of these places for the first time,” he said.
Patrick Cross, executive director of the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, said Forest Service monitoring data indicates that wilderness visits to the Custer Gallatin National Forest more than doubled between 2009 and 2014.
Trail counter data along the popular Beaten Path Trail in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness indicated that foot traffic along the trail also doubled between 2016 and 2020, he said, and the Forest Service is counting more groups out in the backcountry.
“At the same time that we’re seeing this increase, the Forest Service has been seeing a decrease in the resources that they need to manage the wilderness,” Cross said.
Nationwide, the Forest Service’s Recreation, Wilderness and Heritage Program has seen a 48% decrease in full time equivalent staff positions and a 27% decrease in appropriation dollars since 2002, according to Cross.
“These are the wilderness rangers. These are the trail crews. These are the people who are there to help mitigate the impacts that we’re seeing from increased use,” he said.
Cross said the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation is helping to disperse visitor impacts by improving and maintaining trails, bringing in volunteers to serve as trail ambassadors and organizing wilderness stewardship programs.
Conservation groups are also talking about banding together to get support for their local forests from higher ups in Washington D.C., and they are also working on recruiting more volunteers. But mitigating the impacts of use starts people focusing on their own behavior.
“We want to model good stewardship,” he said. “We all made those same mistakes too at some point. We all had to learn them in some way, and how we learn them and how we teach them to others really makes or breaks the difference between whether that person is going to go on and become a lifelong steward and supporter of public lands.”
Alex Sienkiewicz, Yellowstone district ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said it’s a bias of his, but he believes public lands are one of the greatest achievements in our country’s history.
“I think what we’re seeing is rapid growth in use levels and volume, and we’re seeing that here in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem,” he said. “ I’d argue that occurred faster elsewhere.”
Sienkiewicz said he feels a bit ambivalent about framing the trend as a problem. There are benefits to outdoor recreation for the health and wellness of individuals, for economies and for conservation and clean water advocacy, he said.